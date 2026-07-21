Darline Graham will file for full term succeeding brother Lindsey

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Darline Graham, sworn in last Tuesday to fulfill the remainder of her brother Lindsey Graham’s term, said Monday she’ll file for the special election primary…

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(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Darline Graham, sworn in last Tuesday to fulfill the remainder of her brother Lindsey Graham’s term, said Monday she’ll file for the special election primary and seek a six-year term representing South Carolina in the November election.

Graham, 62, was appointed by second-term Republican Gov. Henry McMaster with the support of second-term Republican President Donald Trump and fourth-term Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Lindsey Graham died two days after his 71st birthday. He won his primary and had planned to seek a fifth term.

Trump has already pledged an endorsement.

“I know I’m a hard worker,” she told broadcast host Sean Hannity in making the announcement. I learned that from Lindsey. I feel like I can do it. I fell an inner peace about it. Will it be difficult? Yes, absolutely.”

The filing period opens Tuesday and runs one week. The primary is Aug. 11, and if a runoff is needed would happen Aug. 25.

Dr. Annie Andrews, a Charleston pediatrician, is the Democratic opponent in November. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has been the state’s junior senator since 2012.

The field Graham, also known by her married name of Nordone, will face is expected to include U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman and possibly U.S. Rep. Russell Fry. Norman failed to advance from the gubernatorial primary. Fry verbally announced his candidacy for Senate on Monday, and published reports say he’ll continue the House bid for reelection while bidding for the upper chamber in the next month.

Others who could come to the race include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, another defeated gubernatorial candidate; U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, also a defeated gubernatorial candidate; Mark Lynch, a distant second to Lindsey Graham in the June primary; and former Gov. Mark Sanford.