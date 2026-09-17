Daniel’s bold, humble faith is a model for Christians today, ‘Daniel and the Fiery Furnace’ filmmakers say 

The filmmakers behind a major new Bible-based film about Daniel say the story has striking relevance for today’s Christians living in a culture that increasingly rejects biblical…

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The filmmakers behind a major new Bible-based film about Daniel say the story has striking relevance for today’s Christians living in a culture that increasingly rejects biblical values.

Daniel and the Fiery Furnace (PG-13) opens in theaters this weekend, telling the story of Daniel and his friends as they navigate life in Babylon, where their devotion to God puts them at odds with a foreign king and the surrounding culture.

It stars Mena Massoud as Daniel and Elijah Alexander as King Nebuchadnezzar. Massoud is best known for playing the title role in Disney’s live-action Aladdin, while Alexander is familiar to fans of The Chosen for his portrayal of Atticus.

The brother filmmaking team of Daniel Kooman and Matthew Kooman wrote and directed it.

“It’s a timeless and relevant story for the days that we live in,” Daniel Kooman told Heartlander News.

“We’re basically living in the reality of its truths today. It has such incredible and relevant themes – conviction, courage, faith under pressure, refinement.”

Just as in Scripture, the film portrays Daniel and his three friends – Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego – refusing to compromise their faith, even when obedience to God threatens their very lives.

The Kooman brothers, though, stressed that while it’s essential to stand up for God and His Word, it can be done with respect and humility – just as Daniel did.

“Looking up to authority and serving it doesn’t mean that you align with everything that authority represents – and that was one of the great lessons of the Book of Daniel,” Daniel Kooman said. “He was able to humbly serve with his full heart three different kings and three different kingdoms, and to be elevated to the very top – not because he had the biggest ego, but because he was the most humble.”

Christians can take the same approach toward those in authority today, the filmmaker added.

“You love and you serve them, because that’s the call,” Daniel Kooman said. “You’re called to love and to service. You’re not putting your stamp of approval on everything someone does just because you love them well and you serve them well.”

Meanwhile, the brothers hope the movie not only entertains audiences but also drives them back to Scripture.

“We hope that people will study the Word of God like never before,” Daniel Kooman said. “Let’s make God famous all across this world, and tell His stories.”

Daniel and the Fiery Furnace is rated PG-13 for strong violence/bloody images.