Crop prices soar to 14 year high

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Agricultural commodities rose to their highest rate in more than a decade in August as wars and extreme weather threatened supplies, raising concerns that higher…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Agricultural commodities rose to their highest rate in more than a decade in August as wars and extreme weather threatened supplies, raising concerns that higher costs would hit American consumers already rocked by inflation.

The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index, which tracks ten major agricultural commodities, climbed more than 13% in August through Friday, putting it on pace for its largest monthly gain since July 2012. Higher commodity prices can take time to reach grocery store shelves, but the increases are occurring alongside elevated energy and transportation costs tied to the war in Iran, potentially adding pressure to the prices of everyday staples such as bread, meat and dairy.

Wheat was one of the index’s biggest drivers, with prices recently reaching a three-year high as attacks on Black Sea ports during the Ukraine war disrupted shipments from one of the world’s most important grain-producing regions, Bloomberg reported. Sugar and cocoa prices also surged roughly 20% in August as weather concerns intensified.

Russia and Ukraine together accounted for more than one-quarter of global wheat exports, in addition to supplying significant quantities of barley, corn and sunflower oil. Grain shipments slowed as the two sides attacked each other’s vessels and ports during the Ukraine war, while Russia was preparing to intensify its attacks after negotiations over a potential peace agreement stalled.

The disruptions left the global market with few obvious alternatives, according to Lachstock Consulting.

“Unless Black Sea exports begin flowing again, the market increasingly looks to be dealing with a multi-season supply issue rather than a short-term logistics problem,” Lachstock said in a Monday note.

The supply concerns extended beyond wheat. Summer heat waves damaged corn crops in the U.S. and Europe, while weather conditions could continue threatening agricultural production into 2027, according to S&P Global.

A strengthening El Niño added to concerns about crops such as cocoa and sugar. West Africa, the world’s dominant cocoa-producing region, could see crop development affected by changing weather conditions.

New York sugar futures rose roughly 20% in August, marking their largest monthly increase since 2015. India, one of the world’s largest sugar producers, was facing tight stockpiles as domestic demand increased ahead of the country’s festival season. The Indian government authorized duty-free sugar imports in an effort to bring prices down.

Renewed conflict in the Middle East also threatened the flow of fuel and fertilizer, two critical inputs for farmers worldwide. The U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers Sunday in its first military action against Iran in several weeks, adding another layer of uncertainty to global commodity markets.

(Photo by Scott Goodwill via Unsplash, cropped from original)