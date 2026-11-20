The bedrock of journalism I built my career on has turned to sand beneath my feet, as most media figures have become fawning frontmen for the far left.

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The bedrock of journalism I built my career on has turned to sand beneath my feet, as most media figures have become fawning frontmen for the far left.

I can no longer find my footing in a landscape I no longer recognize – one dominated by formerly biased, now simply corrupt, mouthpieces for increasingly fanatical leftists. They’ve corrupted the very journalistic enterprise they pretend to engage in, in order to advance their own ideology at the expense of the country.

I saw it for myself, up close and personal, in a four-decade newspaper career. I saw multiple newsrooms’ menacing intolerance for me and my conservative, constitutionalist views rise up all around me. I had a front-row seat to a stunning disintegration of the free and fair press, one of America’s founding pillars.

Don’t just take my word for it: Gallup recorded an astonishing collapse in the public’s trust of media from 72% in 1976 to 31% in 2024. That’s a 1929-style crash in confidence, one that was well-earned by my supposed colleagues in the media.

It’s actually a worse situation today than a lack of trust. Left to their own devices, the legacy media are capable of disinforming (intentionally misinforming) the public enough to dismantle the republic brick by brick by poisoning minds, perverting institutions and crushing dissent – by supporting, or at least abiding, the staggering hammer of government oppression of conservatives (see: lawfare, censorship) and the suffocating weight of peer pressure and political correctness.

The rise of the citizen journalist

Yet, a lone light has emerged in the distance. It’s called citizen journalism.

It’s a rising volunteer army of ordinary people doing extraordinary research and reporting to hold the powerful accountable and to salve their victims. To afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted, as old-time journalists used to put the journalistic mission.

The citizen journalism troops include solitary young lions with smartphones and an intrepidness born not just of old-fashioned Americanism but perhaps a youthful naiveté about the dangers of their work; academics and others who’ve birthed their own news organizations; and fair-minded reporters whom the intolerant leftist media have either spit out or forced to flee to maintain their integrity.

Former mainstream news reporter Sharyl Attkisson poignantly named her news organization “Full Measure” after a line in the Gettysburg Address, in which Lincoln noted “the last full measure of devotion” given by the Civil War dead.

Indeed, there can be no doubt today’s citizen journalists are risking not just doxxing and harassment (at times by “real” journalists), but also their lives: 24-year-old internet journalist Nick Shirley has had to hire 24/7 security merely for exposing naked corruption and theft of taxpayer funds.

In 2021, the Biden administration raided citizen journalist James O’Keefe’s home – a full year after he’d turned over what was believed to be presidential daughter Ashley Biden’s diary, and despite the fact that O’Keefe never published its contents. The Biden DOJ never alleged any criminality on O’Keefe’s part.

The empire strikes back

Citizen journalists also face criminal prosecution and even legislation being enacted to prevent or punish their investigative pursuits:

Celebrated newshounds O’Keefe and Cam Higby were actually taken to court Monday in Minneapolis for exposing how easy voter fraud was there during the Augusta primary election. Unbelievably, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has charged them with unlawful voting and identity theft, despite the fact that they did not actually vote.

What they are guilty of, instead, is journalism – an apparent crime the legacy media no longer dare to commit.

Each man faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Meanwhile, California lawmakers passed, and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed, what’s become known colloquially as the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” which criminalizes investigative journalism involving “immigration support services.”

Notably, the law doesn’t shield supporters of immigration enforcement from investigations – which is rank “content discrimination” by the state, a clear violation of the First Amendment.

In short, the left promises to lock up anyone looking into its influx and absorption of illegals, particularly into the nation’s electoral and federal benefits systems.

Making citizen journalism all the more urgent and vital.

“You don’t need permission”

Former Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, having left the network earlier this year, seems to have enlisted in the citizen journalism infantry: On Nov. 12, she presented the second annual Citizen Journalist Awards at a black-tie gala O’Keefe created last year.

But first she gave the troops an inspirational, sometimes emotional pep talk about their new and historic role in the American republic.

“James O’Keefe understood something before much of the world caught on,” she told the crowd. “You don’t need permission of a major media organization to investigate the powerful. You don’t need a prestigious title to ask difficult questions. You do not need an institution behind you to make your voice heard. …

“James has demonstrated something essential about the new era of journalism: One determined individual can challenge institutions far larger and more powerful than himself. …

“We are living through one of the most extraordinary transformations in the history of journalism. We are witnessing it. For generations, a relatively small number of institutions decided what was news – which stories deserved attention, whose voices were heard.

“That world has changed. Today, a single individual with a smartphone, a curious mind and the courage to ask the difficult questions can challenge powerful institutions, expose injustice and change the course of public debate.

“Journalism is no longer defined by who employs you. It is defined by what you do. And that is why we’re here tonight: to celebrate the citizen journalist.

“I believe that the rise of citizen journalism represents something much larger than a change in the media business. It represents a fundamental change in power: the power to investigate, the power to question, the power to publish, and ultimately, the power to hold those in authority accountable. …

“When institutions challenge you, when the crowd turns against you, when telling the truth becomes a personal or professional cost to you, history reminds us that being in the majority does not make you right. And standing alone does not make you wrong. …

“Tonight, we honor individuals who have chosen not to remain silent – people who ask questions others avoid, investigate stories others overlook, and refuse to surrender their independent journalism.

“You remind us that journalism is not a privilege granted by an institution. It is a responsibility undertaken by an individual – and that a free society depends not simply on freedom of speech, but on people willing to exercise that freedom in the pursuit of truth.”

A voice for the voiceless

Ironically – and majestically – the People’s Choice Award at this year’s gala went to a citizen journalist who uses her voice via sign language when not using her keyboard. Jennica Pounds is a petite but steely deaf woman who has, in Bartiromo’s words, chosen not to remain silent.

She is described as “a former tech software engineer who rose to national prominence as ‘DataRepublican (small r)’ on social media platform X, ‘a conservative data analyst and independent citizen journalist known for building open-source tools to track federal grants and nonprofit networks.’”

Yet, in rooting out nonprofit abuses and an alleged plot by former USAID, military and intelligence leftists to declare the federal government illegitimate after the midterms, as well as breaking other news, she’s become not just a voice for the voiceless but a powerhouse in citizen journalism.

To paraphrase what immigration advocates like to say about supposedly lazy Americans, she and other citizen journalists are doing the job American media won’t do.

And it’s suddenly become crucial to the survival of the republic.

(Featured image: Citizen journalist Nick Shirley, Screenshot/X/Nick Shirley)