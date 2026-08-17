Christian missionary Kevin Rideout to return home to US after more than 9 months in captivity

American missionary Kevin Rideout, who was captured by Islamic terrorists in Niger and held for more than nine months, is ready to fly back to the U.S., President Donald Trump confirmed…

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American missionary Kevin Rideout, who was captured by Islamic terrorists in Niger and held for more than nine months, is ready to fly back to the U.S., President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday.

“I am happy to reveal that former hostage Kevin Rideout is getting ready to fly home to the United States after having been reunited with his beautiful wife, Krista,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday. “This return marks the 110th captive American liberated since I was sworn in as President for a second time. I look forward to seeing Kevin and Krista at the White House soon!”

In a Friday post, Trump announced that Rideout, a “wonderful Christian Missionary” was back in U.S. custody.

“Kevin was kidnapped by Jihadi terrorists in West Africa – The epicenter of Islamist terrorism, where there have been more deadly attacks in the past year than anywhere else on Earth,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Kevin, the United States of America looks forward to welcoming you HOME. Glad to have helped!”

Christian missionary organization SIM International said Rideout was kidnapped from outside of his home in Niamey, Niger, on Oct. 21, 2025.

“Kevin is in good health in the care of U.S. officials. He will soon be reunited with Krista, his children, and his extended family,” the group said Friday. Krista and the rest of Kevin’s family are profoundly grateful for the prayers offered on their behalf by people around the world throughout his captivity,” it added, asking for privacy for Rideout and his family while they reconnect.