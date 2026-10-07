Christa Pike is awake and talking yet again, defying the odds after botched execution 

Death row inmate Christa Pike was set to be taken off life support Tuesday but is now awake and talking after making an “unprecedented” recovery.

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Death row inmate Christa Pike was set to be taken off life support Tuesday but is now awake and talking after making an “unprecedented” recovery.

Pike – who is convicted of torturing and murdering Colleen Slemmer in 1995 – survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital in Tennessee last week. Pike and her legal team tried to warn the courts that lethal injection could be difficult as Pike has small veins and a blood disorder.

“What happened to Christa is exactly what the state was warned would happen,” Attorney Randy Spivey said Wednesday, following a court hearing regarding Pike’s case.

At the hearing, Judge I’Ashea Myles granted the motion to preserve drugs, IV lines and tubing from Pike’s attempted execution as evidence for the case.

Spivey said Pike was at peace with her sentence and added she was kind and polite to the execution team, even helping them find what they thought was venous access to administer the drug.

Pike was still visibly alive after the second round of lethal injection and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive life-saving care.

Doctors believed Pike was brain dead as of Monday evening, Spivey revealed, and the plan was to take her off life support the following day. However, in yet another anomalous recovery, Pike woke up and started talking.

“Christa is a survivor,” Spivey said. “She survived child sexual abuse, she survived rapes of multiple men, she survived a suicide attempt when she was 12 years old and she survived the state’s attempt to execute her. …

“I do not have an explanation for what happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning.”

Pike remains in the hospital angry, confused and shackled to the bed, according to Spivey, with a long road to recovery ahead of her. She is unable to use either of her arms with a blood clot in one of them, along with pneumonia and the inability to swallow, according to Spivey.

“How much suffering is enough?” he said, as what comes next for Pike remains unknown. “It is unimaginable that the state would try to execute her again.”

Public opinion is seemingly split as some call her survival a miracle and wish to see her set free, while others sympathize with the murder victim’s mother and still seek justice for Slemmer.

“This is for all those people advocating for Christa Pike, maybe you should actually read up on what she did to her victim?” one person commented on a Fox News X post about Pike’s condition. “If someone did something as heinous as this to your loved ones then I’m sure you would feel very differently about this entire situation.”

May Martinez, the victim’s mother, traveled to Tennessee from her Florida home for the execution and says she believes the state owes her a big apology.

“I said, ‘Here we are, 31 years, and you’re laughing in my face again,’” Martinez said. “And that’s what I feel like they did.”