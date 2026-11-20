Actor Chris Pratt is perhaps best known to moviegoers for his live-action roles – saving the universe as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies or training dinosaurs as…

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Actor Chris Pratt is perhaps best known to moviegoers for his live-action roles – saving the universe as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies or training dinosaurs as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise.

But families with young children may know Pratt best as the voice behind some of their favorite animated characters – Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barley Lightfoot in Pixar’s Onward, Emmet Brickowski in the Lego Movie films and even the sarcastic, lasagna-loving cat in The Garfield Movie.

All of those movies are rated PG or PG-13 and fall under the broad umbrella of family entertainment, giving moms and dads options depending on their children’s ages and interests.

Pratt, who is adding another family film to his résumé with Apple TV’s Way of the Warrior Kid (PG-13, Nov. 25), says his love for making them comes from his childhood.

A good family movie, he said, can help shape culture for the better.

“I do have a passion for family movies,” Pratt told Heartlander News. “I just remember what movies meant to me as a kid, and I think culture is incredibly powerful. It’s upstream of politics. It’s upstream of everything, and – yeah – I just love family movies, and I love the platform that I’ve been given, and want to tell stories that are good and can lead kids in the right direction.”

Way of the Warrior Kid is based on the bestselling novel by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink and tells the story of Marc, a bullied middle schooler who spends the summer learning how to stand up for himself with help from his uncle, an injured Navy SEAL. Pratt portrays Uncle Jake, Jude Hill plays Marc and Linda Cardellini stars as Marc’s mother, Sarah.

Asked whether Hollywood should make more family movies, Pratt said he’s doing his part.

“Hollywood is comprised of multiple people with various ideas, and I’m a part of it, and I think given this platform to tell stories that could lift up mentors and inspire young people to be the best versions of themselves – I’m Hollywood, and I’m doing it, so I think I’ll do my part to contribute to that, and I think there’s definitely room at the table for people who want to tell those stories,” Pratt added.

Way of the Warrior Kid celebrates the impact of a mentor on a child, Pratt said.

“I should have known this, but it still kind of caught me off guard is how powerful, how influential mentorship can be – not just on the student, but on the mentor and the purpose that can be given to a person who decides to step into the life of a young person and try to lead them in the right direction,” Pratt said. “That purpose in their life might be very much a saving grace for them, and I was really moved by that, and I’m glad that we were able to capture that.”

(Image credit: Apple TV)