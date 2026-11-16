Chris Harrison launches dating show centered on Christian faith and marriage 

“I want this show to raise the bar of what’s expected when you…

Former host of The Bachelor Chris Harrison recently started a dating show for Christians who desire marriage.

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Former host of The Bachelor Chris Harrison recently started a dating show for Christians who desire marriage.

“I want this show to raise the bar of what’s expected when you date,” Harrison told the Christian Post of the new show, Chris Harrison’s The Vow, which debuted on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, last week.

It focuses on Jace Cates, a 30-year-old Oregon home loan officer, as he courts 10 women interested in marriage.

“I live for my friends, family and my relationship with God,” Cates says in the opening, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The women talk about their faith and what they want from marriage. Some of them discuss remaining abstinent until marriage. The cast includes lifelong Christian women, as well as women who embraced their faith more recently.

Cates said the show’s emphasis on faith is why he agreed to participate. He said he relied on prayer throughout the process.

Cates also said his parents have shown him what he wants in a marriage for himself. “My parents have an incredible marriage,” he said.

One of the women on the show, Kylee Russell, previously appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, which Harrison used to host.

Harrison told Decider that Russell was recently baptized and spoke with producers about her faith before joining the cast.

“She wanted another chance to find love on her terms,” he said.

Harrison said he wanted the show to treat the cast’s beliefs seriously.

“We wanted to take it seriously, and just let everybody hear these conversations, and see if love can be found this way,” he told TV Insider.

Harrison also wants the cast to talk about questions couples should answer before they marry.

“What does faith mean to you? Where are you on your journey? Do you want to have children?” he told Parade.

Harrison said producers limited the cast to 10 women so the viewers could better understand them in the six-episode season.

“And if you only have 10 women, then we can truly tell their stories as well as watch them, hopefully, find love,” he told TV Insider’s Swooon.

Cates can break up with a woman once he decides they have no future together. The women can leave for that same reason, Harrison said.

“Love is not won; it’s chosen,” Harrison said.

Harrison told Parade that anyone who wants to end a relationship has to sit down with the other person and explain their decision.

“That’s what a gentleman does,” he said.

Dates and challenges let the cast discuss how they handle conflict and what they want their lives to look like once the show ends, according to Fox Nation.

Heartlander News previously reported on Christians helping young adults prepare for marriage.

An Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institute study looked at a survey of 5,275 unmarried Americans ages 22 to 35. It found that 86% expected to marry someday. However, only one-third of them were actively dating.

Financial concerns and low confidence stopped many from dating, the researchers found.

Harrison left “The Bachelor” franchise in 2021. He was its host for nearly 20 years.

Fox Nation released the first two episodes on Nov. 11. The six-episode season continues Wednesdays through Dec. 9.

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/Bachelor Fantake)