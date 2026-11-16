Chicago schools block student AI tools as Google changes threaten Search access 

Chicago Public Schools is restricting students’ access to artificial intelligence tools even as Google warns that schools rejecting its AI features could lose access to Google Search. The dispute…

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Chicago Public Schools is restricting students’ access to artificial intelligence tools even as Google warns that schools rejecting its AI features could lose access to Google Search. The dispute is one of several controversies surrounding AI in education.

The American Federation of Teachers is signing agreements with AI companies, while parents are raising concerns about student privacy and consent.

Chicago says it restricted “generative AI at school” because programs such as Gemini and ChatGPT do not meet its safety standards, which were first enacted in 2024.

These tools respond to user prompts, meaning students could ask them to solve math problems or write essays.

Teachers can still use district-approved AI tools for instruction, such as generating images or turning textbook chapters into podcasts. The district’s guidance also says parents can opt their children out of AI access.

However, Google Search now includes built-in AI features, and CPS, one of the nation’s largest districts, is still deciding how to respond, WBEZ reported. The school system wants an AI-free search engine and may have to look elsewhere to find one.

Google recently announced that Search and other AI features will be turned off by default on K-12 student accounts “until school administrators explicitly turn them on.”

Schools can control access to different Google services, but the company will not offer an AI-free version of Search, Education Week reported.

That means schools that reject all of Google’s AI offerings will also lose access to Google Search. The changes are scheduled to take effect early next year.

Parents raise privacy and safety concerns

AI chatbots doing students’ work are not parents’ only concern.

Recently, South Carolina mother Nikki Anderson objected to a classroom assignment that used AI to show her 6-year-old daughter what she might look like at age 25, as Heartlander News previously reported.

“Where did they get consent for AI image processing?” Anderson asked in an Instagram post.

Anderson wanted to know which AI company received her children’s photos and what happened to the images afterward. Charleston County School District said it stopped similar assignments after parents raised concerns.

Heartlander News also reported this week on an AI-related lawsuit, which claims a North Carolina girl accessed Gemini through Google Search despite her school blocking AI chatbots. Her parents allege she used Gemini to plan a suicide attempt that was ultimately discovered and stopped.

Meanwhile, the AFT has struck deals with AI companies.

The national union and its New York City chapter recently announced an agreement with Anthropic establishing binding terms for Claude for Teachers.

The agreement prohibits Anthropic from selling student and teacher data or using it for targeted advertising.

The unions already had ties to the AI industry, including a five-year, $23 million partnership with Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI to train teachers to incorporate AI into their classrooms, Education Week reported.

That $23 million training deal did not include privacy agreements. However, the unions reached a separate privacy agreement with Microsoft in September and are still negotiating one with OpenAI.

Anthropic’s agreement covers Claude for Teachers, which is used only by adults. It does not cover the companies’ other applications used in schools.

The AFT still has no privacy agreement with Google or Meta, leaving Chicago’s dilemma unresolved.