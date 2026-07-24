Catholic nuns sue New York over law requiring them to assist terminally ill patients in suicide or face heavy penalties

Catholic nuns are suing the state of New York over a law forcing them to violate their religious beliefs by assisting sick patients in their suicides.

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Catholic nuns are suing the state of New York over a law forcing them to violate their religious beliefs by assisting sick patients in their suicides.

Four orders of Catholic nuns and Catholic healthcare ministries sued the state over its Medical Aid in Dying Act, which, beginning Aug. 5 will force medical counselors to “proactively inform and counsel their patients about their ‘option’ to kill themselves,” the lawsuit notes. Healthcare providers who don’t participate face hefty fines, sanctions and even jail time.

“New York has put the Sisters to a stark choice: either abandon their religious beliefs regarding the sanctity of life or face significant fines and penalties,” the filing reads.

“For generations, Catholic healthcare ministries have been a refuge for the sick, elderly, and dying across New York,” Becket law firm, which filed the lawsuit, said, noting that the nuns are guided by religious beliefs that every life is a God-given gift. “Following their Catholic faith, these ministries cannot prescribe lethal suicide drugs, direct patients to obtain them, or help facilitate a patient’s suicide in any way. Yet New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act (MAID) will force them to do exactly that.”

New York is “far broader” than other states such as Oregon, California and Washington that have assisted suicide laws, the lawsuit notes. “And jurisdictions such as New Zealand and Victoria, Australia, which have also legalized assisted suicide, expressly forbid doctors from raising assisted suicide with their patients. Yet New York will soon require it,” the filing continues, adding that suicide rates increase when doctors raise the topic with their dying patients.

The lawsuit marks the latest chapter in what has become a heated debate over assisted suicide, which is legal in 13 states and Washington, D.C. Another 16 states are actively considering whether to legalize the practice, according to a Death with Dignity nationwide tracker.

“We are simple nuns whose mission is to serve God – and we do that by offering the aged a home in which to live their final days in peace, tranquility, and comfort, cared for by Sisters who see the face of Christ in each person they serve,” Sister Justyna Owsiejko, OSB, of the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict said in a statement. “New York is trying to force us to abandon that vocation and help our residents commit suicide. That is something we will never do.”

Mother Alice Marie Monica of the Little Sisters of the Poor said the group has welcomed the elderly, poor, and dying into their homes for nearly two centuries.

“Our calling is to protect and care for needy seniors, not steer them toward suicide,” she said. “We will remain true to that mission, whatever the cost.”

Heartlander News reached out to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office but did not hear back by time of publication.

The First Amendment shields the plaintiffs through five protections – church autonomy, free exercise, protection against religious gerrymanders, protection against compelled speech, and freedom of association, according to the lawsuit: “New York’s effort to control religious providers and their patients is unlawful and cannot stand.”

Image credit: Becket