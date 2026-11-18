Canada’s Catholic bishops want lawmakers to vote down a plan to allow assisted suicide after patients lose their ability to consent. Meanwhile, Hungary’s government plans to drop a rule making…

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Canada’s Catholic bishops want lawmakers to vote down a plan to allow assisted suicide after patients lose their ability to consent. Meanwhile, Hungary’s government plans to drop a rule making women seeking abortions see or hear their unborn child’s heartbeat.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops asked Parliament to split Bill C-41, which combines an assisted suicide restriction with a plan to ease access.

The measure would make the ban on assisted suicide for mental illness alone permanent. However, it would also let doctors and nurse practitioners end patients’ lives based on requests they signed before losing the ability to make medical decisions.

The bishops want to keep the mental illness ban in place but oppose the advance-request provisions.

“There is no principled reason to hold a single vote on these two separate issues,” the bishops wrote in an 18-page brief.

The current exclusion for mental illness alone expires in March. The bishops said lawmakers should keep that ban without using it as an excuse to pass the other provision.

Under the legislation, adults could sign a request after doctors diagnose a serious, incurable illness expected to take away their ability to consent permanently. Patients would explain the conditions under which they would want assisted suicide.

Practitioners could act on those requests after patients lose that ability, even years later. The bill would also require doctors to determine that patients have lasting, unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved through reasonable means.

The measure would require a second practitioner’s written opinion. Provinces would have their own laws governing advance requests before practitioners could carry them out.

The bishops said patients might change their minds about assisted suicide as their illness worsens. They also questioned how doctors could know what these patients want if they can’t communicate anymore.

The bishops also called for more home care and better access to palliative care in their parish fact sheet.

“Caring for a person can never include deliberately ending their life,” it says.

The church leaders want concerned Catholics to write to their members of Parliament before the vote.

Saskatchewan’s government recently proposed its own limits on assisted death, as Heartlander News reported. Its measure would generally require patients to retain the ability to understand and communicate their decisions until they receive assisted death, with few exceptions. The proposal would also protect medical workers from punishment for refusing to take part.

Canada had 16,499 assisted deaths in 2024, up 6.9% from 2023, according to Health Canada. Since it was legalized in 2016, it has become one of the country’s leading causes of death.

Hungary to reverse abortion rule

In Hungary, Prime Minister Peter Magyar plans to reverse an abortion requirement adopted under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2022.

The rule requires doctors to show women who want abortions a clear sign of fetal life and record that they did so. This is commonly called the fetal heartbeat rule.

Hungary’s Health Ministry said doctors would instead tell women they can ask to see or hear those signs. Women could decline without giving a reason.

Magyar said the rule raised “serious bioethical questions,” Reuters reported.

The government wants to let people age 14 and older buy emergency contraception at pharmacies without a prescription. Children under 14 would still need one.

A report released Monday said officials heard from medical experts, groups that help women and religious communities before announcing the changes.