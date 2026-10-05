California seeks $25 million in fines against pro-life groups 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta wants more than $25 million in fines against two Christian pro-life groups for their statements about abortion pill reversal, lawyers defending the groups say,…

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California Attorney General Rob Bonta wants more than $25 million in fines against two Christian pro-life groups for their statements about abortion pill reversal, lawyers defending the groups say, in a case expected to be decided this year.

Heartbeat International and RealOptions also face a proposed court order restricting what they can tell women about the treatment. Their lawyers at the Thomas More Society say these penalties would bankrupt the charities and leave women with less access to free pregnancy help.

The case concerns information for women who start a chemical abortion and then decide they want to keep their baby.

Bonta, a Democrat, sued the groups in September 2023 under California’s false advertising and unfair competition laws. Heartbeat runs a network connecting women who want abortion pill reversal with providers. RealOptions operates five pro-life pregnancy centers in Northern California.

Heartlander News reported in February 2024 that the groups’ lawyers had asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Chemical abortions usually involve two drugs – mifepristone and misoprostol – taken a day or two apart. Abortion pill reversal involves giving a woman progesterone after she takes mifepristone but before she takes misoprostol.

Supporters argue the treatment can help cancel out the first drug and prevent the unborn baby’s death. Bonta says the groups make false claims about its safety and success. His office also says they fail to provide sufficient information about risks, including severe bleeding.

“Our goal is simple: to stop that deceptive advertising,” Bonta said after closing arguments Sept. 17.

The charities disagree with his claims. Their lawyers argue the state is using advertising laws to punish religious speech about legal and readily available treatment in California.

They also say the groups offer the information for free as part of their work helping mothers keep their babies. The defense says those statements don’t fall under laws governing speech used to sell products or services because the groups aren’t selling anything.

The state’s lawyers contend advertising can fall under those laws even when an organization isn’t seeking a profit.

“The California Attorney General is seeking a punishment intended to bully Heartbeat out of existence,” Heartbeat International President Jor-El Godsey said.

The defense says Bonta failed to identify a woman harmed or deceived by the groups through their statements about abortion pill reversal. Lawyers also say mothers testified they were glad someone told them about the treatment.

Peter Breen, the Thomas More Society’s head of litigation, accused Bonta of targeting the charities because he opposes their views.

“That’s not consumer protection. That’s government censorship of people of faith,” Breen said.

Judge Patrick McKinney heard the case in Alameda County Superior Court. The trial included six weeks of evidence. Both sides said they expected a ruling by mid-December.