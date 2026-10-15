California law could force churches to train workers on undefined ‘hate speech’ 

California churches are concerned about a new law requiring employers to train workers on “hate speech” without defining the term.

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California churches are concerned about a new law requiring employers to train workers on “hate speech” without defining the term.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1803 last month. The requirement takes effect in 2028 and applies to employers with at least five employees.

The California Family Council opposes the law, warning that California may treat Christian beliefs about sex and marriage as hateful.

“You cannot regulate what you cannot define,” Greg Burt, the group’s vice president, told lawmakers during a March hearing.

The state hasn’t clarified how the new requirement applies to churches.

California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act generally excludes nonprofit religious organizations from its definition of an employer. The new law’s training requirement, however, uses a different definition and doesn’t specifically exempt churches.

The council hasn’t found state guidance or a previous court ruling addressing the question. It advises churches to consult their lawyers rather than assume they’re exempt.

Added to sexual harassment training

AB 1803 adds hate speech content to existing sexual harassment training requirements. Employers already provide this training every two years. Supervisors receive two hours of training, while other employees receive one hour.

The law doesn’t require a separate course or additional training hours. Employers can incorporate the new material into existing training, provided it covers harassment and abusive conduct against protected classes.

The law says workers must learn how to recognize and report speech that “vilifies, humiliates, or incites hatred” against people in protected classes. Those classes include religion, sexual orientation and so-called gender identity.

“California does not tolerate hate speech, and nor should its workplaces,” said Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, who defended the law.

But the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression opposes the law.

FIRE warns that employers may become overly cautious and restrict free speech to avoid conflict.

“California can and should combat unlawful discriminatory and sexual harassment,” its statement said. “But trying to combat the ambiguous concept of ‘hate speech’ is unwise, and in most cases, unconstitutional.”

Another California case illustrates concerns about harassment rules and free speech.

A federal judge blocked the University of California last month from punishing Defending Education members for allegedly misgendering transgender-identifying people, as Heartlander News reported.

The temporary order protects Defending Education’s members while the lawsuit proceeds. It doesn’t change the university’s harassment policy or resolve the dispute.

The California Family Council says it’s working with attorneys to help Christian workers seek religious accommodations if harassment training conflicts with their beliefs.