Burglar breaks in; leaves with gunshot wound, criminal charge

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A burglar in Mesquite, Texas, displayed poor victim-selection skills when he tried to force his way into a home early Saturday, Oct. 17, local media…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A burglar in Mesquite, Texas, displayed poor victim-selection skills when he tried to force his way into a home early Saturday, Oct. 17, local media reported.

Police say residents of a home were awakened by banging inside the residence at 4:00 a.m. local time, WFAA.com, a Texas TV station, reported. Upon investigating, a man in the residence who retrieved a firearm confronted the intruder and fired a shot, wounding the suspect.

Police later identified the intruder as Arthur Alonzo, who was booked on charges of burglary of a habitation after he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, according to CBS Texas.

Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which creates a presumption that a person has a reasonable belief of imminent death or serious bodily injury when they use deadly force against someone who unlawfully and forcibly entered (or was entering) and the defender knew or had reason to believe the entry was unlawful and forcible.

In Columbia County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies said that 29-year-old Benjamin Dasher repeatedly demanded that a DoorDash driver purchase a food item for him before attempting a carjacking, according to WSBTV.com, an Atlanta-area TV station. The DoorDash driver shot Dasher, who was taken to a hospital and charged with “criminal attempt – hijacking a motor vehicle.”

In September, a robber’s skills in victim selection were found to be lacking when he tried to hold up an armed commuter at a gas station. Orland Park, Illinois, police responded to the scene, eventually taking the would-be robber to a local hospital for treatment with at least one gunshot wound, ABC7Chicago, a local TV station, reported. Surveillance video caught the incident on video, which was posted on social media.

In Dearborn, Michigan, a 30-year-old woman with a concealed carry permit, fired three or four shots after her 36-year-old boyfriend was attacked while entering a store, seriously wounding the assailant. The prosecutor’s office said the woman would not be charged, saying they couldn’t prove she wasn’t acting in self-defense.