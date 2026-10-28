Brooklyn woman convicted of training with all-female ISIS fighting battalion in Syria

(The Center Square) – Nearly every week an individual is arrested, indicted or convicted in the U.S. on terrorism charges related to supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated…

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(The Center Square) – Nearly every week an individual is arrested, indicted or convicted in the U.S. on terrorism charges related to supporting the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Nearly everyone prosecuted is Islamic. Nearly all are young men.

The latest to be convicted is a Muslim woman and former resident of Brooklyn, New York: Halima Salman, 27, also known as “Umm Khattab al-Muhajir.”

She was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury in Brooklyn after a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Natasha Merle in the Eastern District of New York.

“The atrocities committed by ISIS, including mass executions, sexual slavery, and the systematic terrorizing of civilian populations, represent some of the gravest crimes of our time,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said. “There is simply no excuse for aligning with or receiving military training from an organization responsible for such suffering. Today’s verdict sends a clear message that those who support this death cult will be found and prosecuted.”

The case dates to 10 years ago when Salman traveled to Syria, married an ISIS fighter and voluntarily received training with the Khatiba Nusaybah, a military battalion of female ISIS soldiers, according to court documents.

At the time, U.S. military forces were fighting ISIS in Syria through Operation Inherent Resolve.

Salman successfully completed her training and received a certification document and carried a rifle and ammunition ISIS provided to her, according to court documents. Pictures of her certificate and a video of her holding an AK-47 rifle with an ISIS flag waving in the background were found on her husband’s cellphone after it was recovered from the battlefield, according to court documents.

“Halima Salman knowingly sought out terrorist training from ISIS in Syria. She subscribed to their belief system and learned how to use weapons of mass violence,” said James Barnacle, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office. The office led the investigation into Salman.

“Defending the homeland will always be the top priority of the FBI, and anyone found guilty of supporting a Foreign Terrorist Organization will be investigated and prosecuted,” Barnacle said. “Today’s verdict is a victory in the relentless fight against terrorism in the U.S.”

The conviction comes days after an ISIS-inspired attack was thwarted in North Texas and after U.S. attorneys continue to announce ISIS-related terrorism charges.

In the Texas case, a 17-year-old male was arrested for allegedly planning to assassinate Republican U.S. Rep. Keith Self and carry out a terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS, The Center Square reported.

Prior to his arrest, a Muslim Canadian man was sentenced in Pennsylvania to decades in prison on terrorism charges, including providing material support to ISIS. Before that, an 18-year-old Muslim man was arrested, accused of conspiring to commit a terrorist mass casualty event in Minnesota; and a 29-year-old Muslim man in Connecticut was sentenced on terrorism charges after attempting to travel overseas to join ISIS to fight against U.S. troops.

Prior to that, the Eastern District of New York announced an ISIS-related prosecution of a Georgian national extradited to the U.S. who was wanted on multiple terrorism charges. Before that, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, a 21-year-old Muslim man was charged with planning to commit a major terrorist act on behalf of ISIS.

Similar cases are being announced nationwide. In most of them, the charges are similar. A Muslim man who was either not alive on Sept. 11, 2001, or was born shortly after the Islamic terrorist attacks, is arrested, charged and prosecuted for supporting a foreign terrorist organization and/or attempting to carry out an Islamic terrorist attack in the United States.

(Image credit: DOJ)