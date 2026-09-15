British Parliament rejects assisted suicide bill in 286-270 vote 

The House of Commons voted 286-270 last week against the proposal, effectively…

British lawmakers have voted down a measure that would have legalized assisted suicide in England and Wales.

Share



British lawmakers have voted down a measure that would have legalized assisted suicide in England and Wales.

The House of Commons voted 286-270 last week against the proposal, effectively killing it.

The legislation would have let adults who were expected to live six months or less seek a lethal medication to end their lives. They would have needed approval from two doctors and a medical panel.

Supporters said the proposal would give dying people more control over their final days but opponents warned sick people could feel pressure to die because they need help or fear their care costs too much.

Labour lawmaker Lauren Edwards introduced the measure after an earlier version stalled in the upper chamber.

The Commons approved the Edwards bill 314-291 in June 2025, as Heartlander News previously reported. However, it ran out of time in the House of Lords before the session ended in April 2026.

This time, supporters couldn’t even get it through the lower chamber.

Some lawmakers changed their minds, including Labour’s Janet Daby.

“My conscience was not at peace, and I cannot again in good conscience vote for the bill,” she said.

Other opponents questioned whether the legislation would protect patients.

Labour MP Dr. Zubir Ahmed, a surgeon, said doctors often predict life expectancy incorrectly. He also described patients who feared their illness would hurt their families financially.

Conservative lawmaker Karen Bradley warned pressure could come from repeated hints that someone had become a burden. Patients might not even realize someone was pushing them toward death.

Catholic leaders also opposed the bill. They asked lawmakers to protect vulnerable patients and improve care for the sick and dying.

Before the vote, Archbishop Richard Moth warned the proposal lacked protections for health care workers. He also said it could threaten hospices and care homes that oppose assisted suicide.

The Christian public policy group CARE praised the outcome.

“Today, MPs have voted to protect the most vulnerable by rejecting this dangerous and irredeemably flawed assisted suicide Bill,” chief executive Ross Hendry said.

But Edwards said its supporters would keep trying, proclaiming, “Parliament has dropped the ball today.”

Britain’s vote comes amid debates elsewhere over assisted suicide.

Scotland rejected a bill to legalize the practice 69-57 in March, as Heartlander News reported.

Meanwhile, France legalized it this year.

Its National Assembly gave an assisted-dying bill final approval in a 291-241 vote in July, despite repeated Senate rejections. France enacted the law Aug. 18 after its Constitutional Council upheld it.

The law lets some adults with serious and incurable illnesses receive lethal drugs. A doctor or nurse can administer them if the patient can’t.

Also, Canada keeps expanding assisted suicide.

It was legalized in 2016 for supposedly terminally ill adults, but in 2021, Parliament removed the requirement, allowing some people who weren’t near death to qualify.

Canada had 16,499 assisted deaths in 2024, accounting for 5.1% of all deaths in the country.

People whose only medical condition is mental illness are set to become eligible in March 2027. A parliamentary committee urged lawmakers this year to keep them ineligible, as Heartlander News reported, but Parliament would have to act to stop the expansion.