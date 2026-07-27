BREAKING: Wife of Chiefs offensive coordinator shot; son arrested 

Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot Sunday night, suffering what authorities described as serious injuries. Elijah Bieniemy, the couple’s son,…

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Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was shot Sunday night, suffering what authorities described as serious injuries. Elijah Bieniemy, the couple’s son, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being held without bond, The Athletic reported.

Mia Bieniemy suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident, which took place at the family’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Chiefs coach Andy Reid commented on the incident after practice at the team’s training camp Monday.

“Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family,” Reid said at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“I can’t get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He’s got a great support group here, as does his family, as needed, and then we’ll just let time take care of it from there. But Mia is stable, which is a plus. So is Eric Jr. That’s all. That’s all.”

Reid also called Mia Bieniemy “a saint … One of God’s good blessings.”

He indicated Joe Bleymaier, the team’s passing game coordinator, would fill in during Bieniemy’s absence.

Eric Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Washington Commanders in 2023, The Athletic reported. He returned to the Chiefs this season.

He played one season under Reid for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and joined the Chiefs as running backs coach in 2013, Reid’s first year in Kansas City.

Together, they won Super Bowl LIV (2019 season) and Super Bowl LVII (2022 season) with the Chiefs.

(Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons)