BREAKING: Trump bans CNN, Politico, MS NOW from White House, calling them ‘fake news’ 

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, “effective immediately.”

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President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, “effective immediately.”

The ban is “a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!,” he wrote on Truth Social Friday afternoon. “Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

The ban instantly sparked First Amendment concerns. At a healthcare announcement in the Oval Office shortly following his Truth Social post, a reporter asked Trump how he justified the ban since “every president takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, which includes the First Amendment.”

“Because they’re fake news, you get so tired of reading and seeing fake news,” he responded. “When you look at CNN, it’s just fake, that’s why their ratings are no good.”

MS NOW is also “fake news,” he said. “And when you look at Politico, I mean, the government under Biden gave them like $8 million to keep them afloat and the stories they wrote are fake,” he said, reiterating his threat that other outlets may follow.

“Our country has to have honest news,” Trump added, “you need a free press, you need a fair press and an honest press.”

Asked why he was doing the ban now, Trump said there was “no reason” for his timing, but rather due to “cumulative” stories over the years. “They purposely write negative news, and they do that because they want to try and diminish the Republicans.”

The White House referred Heartlander News to Trump’s Oval Office remarks when asked about the ban.

Heartlander News has reached out to representatives of Politico, MS NOW and CNN for their reactions.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.