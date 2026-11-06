BREAKING: Susie Wiles out as Trump’s chief of staff, Stephen Miller to replace her in White House shakeup 

Susie Wiles’ last day as White House chief of staff is Friday, three days after Republicans suffered losses across the country in the midterm elections.

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Susie Wiles’ last day as White House chief of staff is Friday, three days after Republicans suffered losses across the country in the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social, naming Stephen Miller, the current deputy chief of staff, as Wiles’ replacement beginning Monday.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation,” Trump wrote. “I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff – she has done a great job!”

The president told reporters outside the White House Friday that he wanted to “make a change.”

“I think Susie’s done a very good job, great job,” he said, but “we’ve got to make moves. Sometimes in life you have to make moves.”

Trump said he wants Miller to “run things well,” adding that he is a “great manager.”

“Stephen’s been with me from the beginning, he gets it, very good politically,” Trump said.

“Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First,” Wiles wrote on X on her last day. “More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.”

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff.



Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

Wiles submitted her resignation Thursday night, CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources. The report added that her resignation was tied to Republican defeats in the midterms.

Asked by Heartlander News about the CBS report and the staff shakeup more broadly, the White House referred to Trump’s remarks to reporters and a statement from White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who wrote on X that “Stephen Miller is a Trump OG, someone who has been with the President since the very beginning.”

“There is no bigger advocate for the Trump agenda than Stephen, and he will help the Administration deliver on monumental victories for the rest of this historic second term.”