BREAKING: Escaped murderer caught in Missouri after weeklong manhunt 

A convicted murderer who escaped a Tennessee prison more than a week ago has been found and captured in Missouri.

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A convicted murderer who escaped a Tennessee prison more than a week ago has been found and captured in Missouri.

Jacob Allen Morley was serving a life sentence at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, for murdering Cody Birchfield when he escaped Oct. 25.

Morley stole a truck and was on the run until he was located and captured Tuesday near Kansas City.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used FLOCK technology to track Morley and contacted Missouri authorities to alert them that he was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 70 near Independence, Missouri.

Undercover officers located Morley with additional help from FLOCK cameras. He was in custody less than three hours after Missouri authorities were first notified.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD), Independence Police Department, FBI’s Career Criminal Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations helped arrest Morley, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

“Thank you to the public for your assistance, vigilance and the tips provided during this investigation,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote on Facebook. “We also thank all of our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to safely bring this search to a successful conclusion.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)