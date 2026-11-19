(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A Massachusetts-based non-profit organization found a way to skirt past the Trump administration’s restrictions on child sex changes by relying on private…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A Massachusetts-based non-profit organization found a way to skirt past the Trump administration’s restrictions on child sex changes by relying on private donations and rejecting federal Medicare funding.

Project Beacon started enrolling patients to participate in its “tele-health” program where a part-time physician can remotely prescribe hormones and puberty blockers for children and young teens after being referred by a primary care or mental health provider, WBUR reported Monday.

Organizers expect to provide service for about 200 patients a month, for free, in the first year the outlet reported. But patients will still have to pay for prescriptions.

“Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen an unprecedented number of legislative and policy changes that attack the right to access gender-affirming care,” Nic Tompkins-Hughes, president and board chair at Project Beacon told the outlet. “We are very lucky in Massachusetts to have the policy, the legislative protection and the funding to stand up a project like this.”

Project Beacon did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effectively ended using Medicaid funding for childhood transgender procedures on Oct. 13.

“Children deserve our protection, not experimental interventions that pose serious risks and convey no proven benefits,” CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in an Aug. 11 press release. “By cutting off federal funds for these sex-rejecting procedures, we’re following the science, saving taxpayer dollars, and, most importantly, protecting children from potentially irreversible harm so they can truly flourish.”

In this first year, most of Project Beacon’s $200,000 operating budget will come from private donations, Tomkins-Hughes told WBUR, saying the group requested an additional $75,000 in state funding from the Department of Public Health, and may ask for additional reimbursements. State lawmakers put $8.5 million into the fund as of July according to the budget summary.

“Gender affirming care — like all health care — helps children be healthy, both mentally and physically,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said in a written statement to WBUR. “Children who are affirmed are better equipped to succeed in school, build stronger relationships, contribute more to their communities, and grow into healthier, more productive adults.”

In November 2025, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a peer-reviewed study discrediting sex-change procedures for children. Around this same time, organizers began planning to create Project Beacon, WBUR reported.

Several advocacy groups and state lawmakers are opposed to using taxpayer funds for transgender healthcare in Massachusetts, according to the outlet.

“Hardworking taxpayers expect their money to be spent on essential public services, infrastructure and fiscal responsibility — not on funding controversial medical ideologies,” said Rep. John Gaskey, a Plymouth Republican, in a statement to WBUR. “We must focus on addressing the root causes of psychological distress so individuals can heal and thrive, rather than committing public funds to these treatments.”

In its first year, Project Beacon will give priority to patients who are children and teens that used to be in the federal programs that have closed, but adults can enroll as well, the outlet reported. Its services extend to patients outside of the state so long as they come in to Massachusetts for the telehealth appointment.

“Project Beacon is an independent nonprofit organization providing accessible, patient-centered gender-affirming care to transgender and gender-diverse youth in Massachusetts who have been clinically evaluated and deemed medically eligible,” the nonprofit describes itself on its website’s “About Us” page.

“We were established to expand access to gender-affirming care in Massachusetts for those who face policy restrictions or barriers which are not aligned with medical best practice,” it adds.

Massachusetts Chapter of the National Organization for Women (MASSNOW) is the official fiscal sponsor for the nonprofit.