Bill to deny Democratic Socialists’ party status gains traction

(The Daily Signal) – Legislation to deny the Democratic Socialists of America party status has gained momentum in the House of Representatives.

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(The Daily Signal) – Legislation to deny the Democratic Socialists of America party status has gained momentum in the House of Representatives.

If enacted, the effort from Reps. Rich McCormick and Clay Fuller of Georgia would mirror the Communist Control Act of 1954, signed into law by former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, by denying the DSA legal rights and privileges.

“The DSA has made clear that it wants to abolish and fundamentally change the 250-year American experiment of self-government,” Fuller told the Daily Signal. “The organization’s co-chair has confirmed support for abolishing institutions like the Senate, presidency, and Supreme Court, abolishing ICE and our borders, defunding the Pentagon, and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants.”

Posting on X, Fuller wrote, “Proud to co-sponsor the Communist Control Act of 2026. The Communist Control Act of 1954 denied the Communist Party the rights of a normal political party. This bill applies those same rules to the DSA.”

“Communism has no place in the United States,” he added.

The legislation comes after a new poll revealed that 84% of Democrats under 29 have a favorable view of socialism, fueling the rise of DSA-aligned candidates across the country.

PEDRO RODRIGUEZ APARICIO: Socialist and communist regimes push to abolish the nuclear family in order to control the next generation. They want foot soldiers.



They want to isolate the kid, remove his identity from his parents, and demolish that shared identity. pic.twitter.com/WcxWwS352P — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 6, 2026

At least five new DSA members could be sworn in to Congress in January 2027. That number could increase if Michigan activist William Lawrence and Florida Rep. Angie Nixon were to win their respective House and Senate races.

Fuller’s legislation is not the first effort from Republican lawmakers to push back against the DSA. Earlier this year, other lawmakers considered introducing legislation to strip the organization of its nonprofit status.

In an interview with the Daily Signal in March, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., stated that he would look into the DSA’s trip to Cuba to determine whether the visit violated the rules of a nonprofit organization.

During the trip, the DSA pushed the communist regime’s narrative that America’s sanctions against Cuba are to blame for the widespread hunger and worsening conditions of the Cuban people.

Cuba’s government-controlled military wing, Grupo de Administración Empresarial, has over $14 billion in the bank.

“These are [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani supporters going directly to the enemy of the United States,” Fine claimed. “I will see if the communist trip violates the rules of an organization’s nonprofit status, and if that is the case, I will absolutely consider bringing forth legislation to revoke its status.”

Similarly, Florida Republican state Rep. David Borrero told the Daily Signal at the time that he would consider introducing legislation in the state Legislature to revoke the DSA’s nonprofit status.

“Any organization that aims to send material aid to Cuba, which is a designated state sponsor of terrorism, in an effort to thwart U.S. diplomatic relations should be placed under great scrutiny and investigated,” Borrero said.

The DSA did not respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock, Karen Roach)