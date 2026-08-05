Bear Grylls: Christian faith fuels his love of the outdoors, new ‘The Chosen’ adventure series 

Adventurer Bear Grylls says his love of the outdoors isn’t driven simply by a thirst for adventure or the challenge of survival. It is also fueled by his Christian…

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Adventurer Bear Grylls says his love of the outdoors isn’t driven simply by a thirst for adventure or the challenge of survival. It is also fueled by his Christian faith.

Grylls is the British adventurer, survival expert and television personality who burst onto the American television scene with the hit series Man vs. Wild before turning that success into a string of other popular adventure series, including Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

His latest blend of adventure and television is Prime Video’s The Chosen in the Wild, in which Grylls takes the cast and crew of the hit Bible series into the wilderness, teaching them survival skills while discussing topics close to their hearts, including faith.

“I think there’s just been a magnet in my heart that’s always drawn me to those sort of places,” he said in an interview with Heartlander News and a panel of media members.

Grylls’ Christian faith also has shaped his writing, including Soul Fuel, a 365-day devotional, and The Greatest Story Ever Told: An Eyewitness Account, a retelling of the life of Christ.

“I think I struggle much more in everyday life – back in normal things.”

But Grylls thrives in nature.

“There’s a connection always with the outdoors. We’re designed like that. Nature heals all of us. You know? It restores us and refreshes us.”

He added, “My Christian faith has helped me in so many deserts and jungles and mountains.”

The six-episode Chosen in the Wild includes adventures with Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Noah James (Andrew), George H. Xanthis (John) and creator/director Dallas Jenkins.

The outdoors, he said, has long been a place where he experiences God’s presence.

“Those are actually church spiritual moments,” Grylls said. “You know, it’s just we’re so used to calling church ‘spiritual moments.’”

Time spent alone with God, he said, doesn’t “have to be in a building.”

Grylls was a fan of The Chosen long before he partnered with the series for the new project.

“It’s been really fun to be able to dial up that faith kind of chat a little bit more,” he said. “… I think the fans of The Chosen are going to love this because this show has had such a major impact on so many of the actors’ lives, and I think that’s the part that people might underestimate – of how transformational it’s been for these actors to be part of this.”

Faith, he said, is something people should cultivate before they face life’s storms.

“Keep faith at the center in your life,” he said. “You might not need it now. It might all be sunny and rosy now, but it will help you.”

The six-episode series launches Aug. 9 on Prime Video.