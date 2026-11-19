Liberty Counsel placed the bookstore on the Nice…

Barnes & Noble finally made it onto a Christian legal group’s Christmas Nice List after spending previous years on the Naughty List.

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Barnes & Noble finally made it onto a Christian legal group’s Christmas Nice List after spending previous years on the Naughty List.

Liberty Counsel placed the bookstore on the Nice List for selling gift cards that say “Merry Christmas,” along with Christian books and other Christmas merchandise.

“After a streak on the Naughty List, Barnes & Noble joins the Nice List in 2026,” the group wrote in its annual shopping guide.

The bookseller also uses Christmas by name in its online gift guide, which promotes Christmas gifts and books for children, and sells Advent calendars.

Liberty Counsel placed 28 retailers on its Nice List this year, while 18 made its Naughty List.

The group evaluates whether retailers use the word Christmas in their sales pitches or replace it with generic seasonal terms.

Liberty Counsel encourages shoppers to reward stores that acknowledge Christmas, express concerns to stores that omit it and consider shopping elsewhere.

Some of the retailers on this year’s Nice List include Hobby Lobby, Hallmark, Costco, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dollar General and Dollar Tree.

Like Barnes & Noble, Big Lots made its way onto the Nice List this year after spending last year on the Naughty List. Liberty Counsel said Big Lots made the cut thanks to a Christmas graphic on the store’s seasonal webpage.

Others barely made the list, including Bath & Body Works and Lowe’s.

Bath & Body Works is on the Nice List because it includes Christmas references in smaller graphics and product names, though its main page uses generic seasonal language. Lowe’s, meanwhile, includes a few Christmas options in its gift section, but Liberty Counsel wants to see more from the home improvement chain next year.

Best Buy and Belk weren’t so fortunate, moving from the Nice List last year to the Naughty List this year.

Liberty Counsel said Best Buy shoppers won’t find either Christmas or holiday language on its website. The group’s review says the company’s sales campaign is built around savings without ever mentioning Christmas. Belk’s website has a festive look but offers little specifically related to Christmas.

Other companies on the Naughty List include CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Burlington and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The shopping guide is part of Liberty Counsel’s 24th annual Friend or Foe Christmas Campaign. The campaign challenges attempts by public officials to restrict Christmas displays or religious speech.

“The First Amendment protects religious viewpoints from being censored by the government,” Liberty Counsel founder and Chairman Mat Staver said in a release.

The group also opposes efforts to remove Christmas colors from public buildings.

In 2023, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, officials walked back a memo telling city workers to avoid religious decorations and colors associated with Christmas, as Heartlander News reported.

The memo mentioned red and green. Liberty Counsel demanded that the city withdraw it. The city administrator later said the message was not a requirement.

“I think the biggest thing to learn from this is when you find an unconstitutional policy, push back,” Staver told Heartlander News at the time.

Christmas language has strong public support.

A December 2024 YouGov poll found that 65% of U.S. adult citizens preferred “Merry Christmas,” while only 26% preferred “Happy holidays.”

(Image credit: Screenshots/Instagram, vineyglowandgrow, bncrevecoeur)