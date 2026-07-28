Bar association faces scrutiny after publishing candidate profile during voting

(The Center Square) – Questions are emerging after the publication of Washington’s bar association ran a front-page profile story on state Supreme Court Justice Theo Angelis just four days after…

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(The Center Square) – Questions are emerging after the publication of Washington’s bar association ran a front-page profile story on state Supreme Court Justice Theo Angelis just four days after primary election voting began.

Bar News, the “official publication of the Washington State Bar Association,” did not mention the three candidates challenging Angelis for Position 5 on the Aug. 4 ballot or the election in the July 21 feature.​

There are 16 candidates running this year for five seats on the Washington Supreme Court, which has authority over WSBA and “supervises” its activities.

The crowded election comes as a challenge to the state’s new income tax moves through the courts and could eventually reach the nine-justice bench.

In a response to an inquiry from The Center Square, Angelis wrote in an email that the interview with Bar News took place on April 24, after a WSBA communications specialist had contacted him unprompted.

“He asked my permission to prepare a Q&A similar to the March 2026 interview with Justice [Colleen] Melody, which the Bar News published a few months after she joined the Supreme Court on January 1, 2026,” Angelis wrote, explaining that the representative said WSBA publishes profiles on new justices.

While Bar News does publish articles on justices after they join the bench, the profile on Melody came out months before the May candidate filing period.

The timing of the profile on Angelis has raised concerns in the legal community and beyond about appearance-of-fairness, considering that WSBA is a state-created entity under the justices’ oversight.

Angelis joined the court in April after Gov. Bob Ferguson appointed him to fill a vacancy, but he had never served as a judge before. He previously worked with Ferguson at K&L Gates and has donated to the sitting governor’s political campaigns since at least 2006, including $2,000 to his 2028 reelection bid.​

The justice has faced questions about his appointment from opponents as a challenge to the state’s new income tax works its way toward the bench. Ferguson announced his support for the tax just weeks after appointing Melody last fall, and tagged Angelis the day lawmakers passed it on the House floor.

Profile draws scrutiny​

Attorneys and WSBA members of the public have taken to social media to criticize the Bar News story.

“It’s more than a little disconcerting that [WSBA] would publish a cover story about Justice Angelis in this month’s Bar News,” Todd Henry, a WSBA member, posted to Facebook. “He is in a [contested] primary election with [Thurston County] Judge Sharonda Amamilo, [appellate attorney Greg Miller] and [former Federal Way] Judge Dave [Larson].”​

Henry went on to call the feature article free publicity and a “tacit endorsement” of Angelis by WSBA, arguing that enough organizations and people are already putting their thumbs on the political scale.​

“An organization that ostensibly serves the whole of the Washington legal profession ought to butt out of this kind of … partisanship in judicial elections that are supposed to be ‘non-partisan,’” Henry wrote.

WSBA is primarily funded through licensing fees paid by attorneys, not public tax dollars appropriated by the Legislature, with a 2026 budget of roughly $27 million.

Bar News accounts for $717,471 of that annual spending, with 2.13 full-time employees, who contribute articles along with volunteer writers.

In 2021, the Washington Supreme Court held that WSBA isn’t a “public agency” under the Open Public Meeting Act. The justices ruled that even though legislators created WSBA as an “agency of the state,” that doesn’t automatically mean that the bar association is a “public agency” under every other statute.

Still, court rules prohibit WSBA from supporting or opposing political candidates in an election, and Bar News claims online that the outlet’s articles “do not necessarily carry the endorsement of the WSBA.”​

Mason County Judge David Stevens, who is running for Position 3, posted a comment on Facebook last week, suggesting that the Bar News front-page story on Angelis amounted to a campaign contribution.​

“The Bar Association should have to file an in-kind contribution for this article,” Stevens commented on Teagan Levine’s July 25 Facebook livestream, in which she criticized the timing of the Bar News article with Karim Merchant, a King County criminal defense attorney campaigning for Position 7 on the court.​

In-kind contributions are noncash donations provided to a campaign in the form of advertising and other resources or services typically after coordinating with the candidate. State law requires candidates to report in-kind contributions, which are subject to monetary caps, to the Public Disclosure Commission.​

Larson says the timing of Bar News’ profile on Angelis raises issues with those campaign finance laws.

A survey conducted by the Northwest Progressive at the end of May had Larson leading with voters at 11%, Amamilo and Angelis tied at 10% and Miller at 6%, with 63% of the respondents still “not sure.”

Larson doesn’t plan to file a PDC complaint, but he told The Center Square that others might.

Possible campaign contribution?​

PDC Communications Specialist Natalie Johnson told The Center Square that state law exempts news outlets from reporting articles as in-kind contributions if they exercise independent editorial control.​

She said state law doesn’t include a provision that requires outlets to provide equal coverage either.​

“The Supreme Court controls [WSBA] under GR 12.2 and, in turn, controls the Bar News publication,” Larson told The Center Square on Monday, arguing that the outlet doesn’t have independent control.

In a Monday email, Johnson said PDC has “very limited authority” to regulate political advertising and would have to analyze the specifics of the matter if it came before the commission.

She confirmed that no one has filed an official complaint with the PDC about the Bar News cover on Angelis as of Monday.​

”Theo may not have complete control of the Bar and its official publication, but nothing in [state law] requires complete control,” Larson said. “If there was coordination on the publication … it could be a violation of independent expenditure rules and/or a violation of maximum in-kind contribution rules.”

Angelis told The Center Square that after the April 24 interview with WSBA, he worked with the same communications specialist to “elaborate in writing and on fact checking.”

According to a review of PDC reports through July 27, Angelis has not reported the Bar News cover story as an in-kind contribution.​

“The entire scheme creates a huge public confidence issue when the people potentially violating the rules benefit those charged with enforcing and interpreting the rules,” Larson argued. “It’s just a small part of a much larger issue in the judiciary where the elite few control who is appointed and elected.”​

Brent Williams-Ruth, an estate planning and probate attorney, said on Facebook that he was in “shock and frankly appalled” that WSBA published the article and emailed it to members during active voting.​

“With all of the rules regarding what a mandatory bar can and cannot do – I feel damn near certain that someone said – this is a bad idea and likely to draw federal litigation that could ultimately end up upending all mandatory bar associations for improper political activity,” Williams-Ruth posted online.​

Candidates weigh in​

Amamilo declined to take a position on the issue in a response to an inquiry from The Center Square.

“However, there is public concern relevant to your questions,” she said, regarding whether the feature story on Angelis could qualify as an in-kind contribution, pointing to the criticisms posted on Facebook.​

Miller told The Center Square that he finds the timing and placement of the Angelis profile “troubling.”

He said regardless of whether Bar News explicitly endorsed Angelis, “a fair reading of the story in the context of its timing is that it supports candidate Angelis even though it does not explicitly say so.”

Miller said the profile “reads more like a coronation” of an “interim justice” than an interview.​

“This could be considered ‘October surprise’ level political misconduct,” Miller said, arguing that WSBA and Bar News publishing a profile on Angelis now is not comparable to the story it ran about Melody in March, since it was months before the candidate filing period in May. “Especially given the source.”

Miller said he doesn’t plan on filing a complaint about the article to the PDC either, given that there is not a “genuine remedy” before the ballot boxes close on Aug. 4.

He suggested that the profile story undermined the Constitution’s intent for the public to elect judges to positions of power in Washington.

Judicial elections are typically lower-information, voter-turnout affairs, so when the governor appoints someone to fill a vacancy on the high court, they rarely face opponents on the ballot or lose the seat.

“Unlike the federal system, that person only holds that position until the next election. They are a caretaker. Interim. If they want to complete the term, they have to win the next election. Someone reading this article would assume Theo Angelis had been appointed for life,” Miller argued Monday.​

The Center Square sent questions to Bar News and WSBA on Monday morning.

Bar News Editor Kirsten Lacko replied several hours later and indicated she would be unable to respond to The Center Square’s questions regarding Bar News’ editorial process until end of day Tuesday.

“I will aim to send you our responses tomorrow,” she wrote in another email on Monday afternoon.

Sara Niegowski, WSBA chief communications and outreach officer, and Communications Manager Evan Pfam didn’t respond to a separate email inquiry or voicemail from The Center Square before publication.

The Center Square has published Q&A articles about every Supreme Court candidate who agreed to sit down for an interview leading up to the August primary, including Angelis, Larson, Amamilo and Miller.