Australian pastors: LGBTQ activists threatened to kill us at home 

Two Australian pastors say left-wing LGBTQ activists came to their home and threatened to kill their family.

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Two Australian pastors say left-wing LGBTQ activists came to their home and threatened to kill their family.

Andrew and Noleen Sedra lead Echo Church in southwest Sydney.

Their relatives Martin and Millicent Sedra were also at the home with their 5-week-old baby during the incident earlier this month, The Christian Post reported.

The Sedras say four people showed up days after someone posted the family’s address online.

Two of those people wore hoods, the family said.

The group cut the electricity to the house, banged on the front door and tried to break in, the family says.

The people outside knew the names of those inside. They also mentioned the newborn baby several times while threatening the family.

One person shouted, “I will f—ing kill you.”

“I know where you live,” another one said, “and I’ll be at your doorstep every night.”

The Sedras say these people were LGBTQ and left-wing activists. The pastors have spoken publicly against same-sex relationships, abortion, radical Islam, feminism and “woke” politics.

New South Wales Police confirmed officers responded to a disturbance at a home in Cobbitty on Sept. 3, according to Jubilee Cast. Police told three people to leave the property.

A 39-year-old woman refused to leave. Officers arrested her and brought her to Narellan Police Station. She was then sent to a hospital for an assessment.

The family says the threats didn’t start that night.

Millicent Sedra wrote on a GiveSendGo fundraising page that the family had received death threats for over a year because of its Christian ministry.

The Sedras met with police after the incident, but said officers told them they could take “reactive measures, not preventative measures.”

Andrew Sedra said police were working on a security plan for the family’s home and Echo Church. He also said officers planned to patrol the church during Christmas and Easter services.

The Sedras still think they need to move and launched a fundraiser to help them move into a safer home.

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised over A$317,000, or about $225,000 American dollars.

Andrew Sedra came to Australia as a refugee in 2007. His family fled Egypt after his father, also a pastor, faced death threats for ministering to Muslims who converted to Christianity.

Andrew and Noleen Sedra now lead a Pentecostal church which posts sermons online about Christianity and major cultural issues.

The family says it won’t stop preaching the Bible because of the threats.

The reported incident in Sydney is one of multiple incidents worldwide involving harassment and even violence against Christians who support traditional marriage.

In August 2012, Floyd Lee Corkins II entered the Family Research Council’s Washington office with a gun and 50 rounds of ammunition, seeking to kill as many employees as possible.

Corkins shot unarmed security guard Leonardo Johnson in the arm. Johnson fought him, disarmed him and stopped him from reaching other workers.

Corkins later admitted that he picked the Family Research Council because he opposed its views, including its opposition to same-sex marriage, the Justice Department said.

He also brought 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches with him. He wanted to put the sandwiches in the faces of the people he killed because Chick-fil-A had opposed gay marriage.

A judge sentenced Corkins to 25 years in prison in 2013.

(Image credit: GiveSendGo, cropped from original)