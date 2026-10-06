Arrest of Chinese agent in California raises concerns

(The Daily Signal) – An Irvine, California, woman accused of surveilling the family of Taiwan’s president at the direction of Chinese officials was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport…

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(The Daily Signal) – An Irvine, California, woman accused of surveilling the family of Taiwan’s president at the direction of Chinese officials was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as she attempted to leave the United States for China.

We just arrested a Chinese foreign agent at LAX attempting to depart for China.



Wanying Zhang, aka “Heather,” 34, of Irvine, was arrested today by @FBILosAngeles on a federal complaint charging her with acting as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China.… pic.twitter.com/6YHoeErg5B — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 4, 2026

The arrest of Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, marks the latest in a series of Chinese foreign-agent cases with ties to California.

According to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, Zhang traveled to Seattle in 2025 at the direction of Chinese officials and surveilled a close relative of a Taiwanese government official, collecting and sending photos, videos, and license plate information.

When asked by Fox News how Zhang entered the country, Essayli responded, “She’s a naturalized citizen,” before pointing to what he described as China’s strategy of recruiting people already inside the United States.

“This is what China does. China is very good at using people who are already here, and they do it to elected officials—they know how to game our system,” Essayli said.

Zhang has been charged with acting as an agent of the Chinese Communist Party and will appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday for her initial appearance.

The arrest follows other recent cases involving alleged Chinese government agents in California.

Earlier this year, Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government. She is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6.

Another Southern California political operative, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, was sentenced to four years in federal prison earlier this year for acting as an illegal Chinese agent.

The arrests lead many to wonder why California continues to surface in cases involving Chinese government operations.

Robert Peters, director of the Allison Center for National Security at The Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Signal that California’s economic, military, and cultural importance makes it a significant target for Chinese influence operations.

“California—one of the epicenters of American economic power, military strength, and global cultural influence—is clearly a central target in China’s attempts to infiltrate and undermine American society.”

But Peters said Zhang’s case should not be viewed in isolation.

He pointed to what he described as years of influence operations backed by the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, including cases involving California political figures and unauthorized Chinese police stations uncovered in the United States.

“What’s striking about this story is that the two accused agents were caught at all—not that they were here,” Peters said.

Peters called the Chinese Communist Party an “existential threat” and warned that the cases uncovered so far may represent only part of the problem.

“All Americans must understand the existential threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party and their agents,” he said.