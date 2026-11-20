(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The man who stopped a 2017 mass shooting in a Texas church said he would have died if he didn’t have an AR-15 of his own.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – The man who stopped a 2017 mass shooting in a Texas church said he would have died if he didn’t have an AR-15 of his own.

Stephen Willeford, who confronted a shooter who killed 26 people in the November 2017 shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, used an AR-style rifle of his own when he intervened. In an interview with Lindell TV host Vanessa Broussard, Willeford, a former NRA firearms instructor, said he would have been killed by the gunman if he didn’t have an AR-15 of his own.

“Somebody came in and started shooting through the walls and windows of a hundred-year-old church. I grabbed an AR-15, a handful of ammo, I ran across the street,” Willeford told Broussard. “He had on class 3A body armor and ballistic bulletproof helmet and we got in a gunfight and in the end I won and he lost.”

“26 people in my community died that day. 20 more were injured and he was, he was set on killing everybody in that church,” Willeford continued. “And I was able to confront him and stop him again with his body armor and stuff. Had I not had an AR-15, I probably would have been counted among the dead myself.”

During the appearance, Willeford praised Kaylub Giamanco, the Bend, Oregon, resident who intervened to stop a gunman in an elementary school.

“Recently we know in Oregon with Caleb Giamanco. He crawled through glass. The shooter had shot out a door, glass door, and entered into an elementary school,” Willeford said. “And my question is, why do we still have glass doors in schools? And Caleb crawled through the glass, confronted the shooter, and took him out and stopped the murderer.”

At least fourteen bills targeting the rights of law-abiding gun owners have been pre-filed in the Texas state Legislature after Democrats made massive electoral gains on Nov. 3, including winning the governor’s mansion and control of the state House of Representatives, according to a National Rifle Association alert sent Nov. 10, with higher estimates coming from other pro-Second Amendment groups that now are defending against anti-gun legislation for the first time in decades.

Six of the bills highlighted in the NRA alert seek to limit firearms acquisition and possession by young adults aged 18-20, who currently can purchase modern semiautomatic firearms in Texas.

(Image credit: STNGR AR-15 Free Float VLCN M-Lok Handguard; Photo by STNGR LLC on Unsplash)