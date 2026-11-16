Analysts: Federal policy changes could help ease housing affordability crisis

(The Center Square) – Existing-home sales fell in October to their lowest level since 2010 as elevated home prices, high mortgage rates and a persistent housing shortage continued to challenge…

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(The Center Square) – Existing-home sales fell in October to their lowest level since 2010 as elevated home prices, high mortgage rates and a persistent housing shortage continued to challenge prospective buyers.

Sales of previously owned homes fell 8.8% compared with a year earlier and 5.5% from September, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.75 million, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The housing market was already grappling with a shortage of homes before the COVID-19 pandemic, when record-low mortgage rates helped fuel a surge in demand that pushed prices sharply higher. Nationwide home prices have risen more than 54% since January 2020, according to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies. August data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows a household earning the national median income would have needed to spend 43.9% of its income to own the median-priced home. In October, the median existing-home sales price reached $416,700, up 0.4% from a year earlier and marking the 40th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest level since 2000, apart from one month in 2023, according to NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Meanwhile, the country continues to face a longstanding housing shortage, particularly of affordable homes, even as high prices and borrowing costs have weakened current demand. October’s inventory of 1.59 million existing homes represented a 5.1-month supply, the highest since November 2015, according to Realtor.com. That means it would take 5.1 months to sell all available homes at October’s sales pace if no additional homes came onto the market.

President and CEO of the National Housing Conference David Dworkin said there is no single cause of the housing affordability crisis but rather a “perfect storm” of factors that have contributed to the market’s current challenges, including the pandemic, the lingering effects of the 2008 housing crisis and a combination of local, state and federal policies.

Nonetheless, economists and housing analysts who spoke to The Center Square identified several steps federal policymakers could take to improve conditions.

Orphe Divounguy, chief economist for The Center Square, pointed to tariffs, higher energy prices associated with the conflict in Iran and federal budget deficits as factors contributing to inflationary pressures and elevated borrowing costs. He said reversing policies that increase costs, reducing federal deficits and avoiding further economic uncertainty could help ease pressure on mortgage rates.

Kevin Erdmann, a housing researcher and senior affiliated scholar at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said tariffs on Canadian imports and the administration’s mass deportation efforts have created additional obstacles for homebuilders, although their effects have been marginal.

But Erdmann identified another federal policy change he believes would be more consequential: returning federal mortgage agencies to the underwriting standards of the 1990s, distinguishing them from risky lending practices that developed later.

“Millions of families that were formerly served by the agencies could be safely served again, allowing more homeowners to purchase homes in neighborhoods where homeownership had previously been more common,” Erdmann said.

Without those changes, Erdmann said federal and local lawmakers should at least avoid restricting investor purchases of homes, arguing that households unable to qualify for mortgages still need access to rental properties.

“To legislatively block both mortgage access and investor ownership would be a regressive, anti-renter and anti-family policy combination with dangerous ramifications,” he said.

Dworkin, meanwhile, emphasized the need to increase housing supply and address tax policies that discourage homeowners from selling.

“We’ve got to build more homes, and we’ve got to stop penalizing people for selling the homes they live in,” he said.

One proposal he supports, the More Homes on the Market Act, would double the capital gains tax exclusion on sales of primary residences from $250,000 to $500,000 for single filers and from $500,000 to $1 million for married couples filing jointly. Dworkin also advocated indexing the exclusion to inflation, arguing that the existing limits discourage some longtime homeowners from selling properties that have appreciated substantially in value.

Dworkin also called for full implementation and funding of the recently enacted 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, alongside additional bipartisan tax legislation. Other proposals he supports would expand access to lower-cost mortgages for first-time buyers, encourage affordable rental housing development and provide tax incentives for construction and rehabilitation in distressed neighborhoods.

“There’s no magic bullet or magic wand or silver bullet here, and we’ve got to just do the hard work,” Dworkin said.

He said improvements could begin emerging by the end of 2027 if Congress fully implements existing housing legislation and passes additional tax measures, although addressing a housing shortage that developed over nearly two decades would take considerably longer.

Despite the challenges facing the housing market, Divounguy suggested existing-home sales may be approaching their lowest point.

“My bet is that, absent another economic shock or another government policy mistake, we’re already near the bottom for existing-home sales,” he said.

That would not necessarily mean a rapid recovery, however. Divounguy cautioned that sales could remain near historic lows for some time.