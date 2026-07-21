Analysis: Maine Democrats rely on national cash as shape-shifting Jackson surges toward Senate nomination

A campaign-finance analysis found Maine’s Democrat Party depends on national party organizations and out-of-state donors as party delegates prepare to select a replacement for the U.S. Senate…

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A campaign-finance analysis found Maine’s Democrat Party depends on national party organizations and out-of-state donors as party delegates prepare to select a replacement for the U.S. Senate race.

The report comes as a small group of 601 party insiders in Maine grapple with hand-picking a replacement for disgraced former candidate Graham Platner, a progressive, who was forced to withdraw from the race after sexual assault allegations.

But questions are looming about the new frontrunner in the race to replace Platner with a surging candidate who has an ideological track record that has shifted from 100% pro-life to 100% pro-abortion.

The report, by the left-wing Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET), examined nearly $1.85 million received by the Maine Democrat Party between Jan. 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026.

The big money donors pitching in six figures or more entirely come from the Democrat establishment in Washington, D.C, the report said.

“The entire $100,000+ bin consists of two national party committees: the DNC ($272,687) and the DSCC ($211,758),” authors wrote.

Among donors giving more than $200, 66.2% of the money or $865,466 came from outside Maine, compared with 33.8% from inside the state.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has taken a commanding lead in the process to replace Platner.

Instead of holding another primary, the Maine Democrat Party will allow 601 convention delegates to choose the nominee.

Jackson’s campaign claimed 481 delegates have committed to supporting him while other potential rivals have withdrawn, according to the Associated Press.

Jackson would face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

The INET researchers noted Maine Democrats have publicly portrayed themselves as determined to prevent Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other national party figures from influencing the replacement process.

“The upheaval in Maine’s Senate race has focused attention on candidates and party leaders,” the INET report said. “Less noticed is what the campaign finance data reveal about the state’s Democratic Party and its structural dependence on national organizations and large out-of-state donors.”

Meanwhile, Jackson, currently hailed by progressives, has a record that shows he has adopted almost every prevailing ideological position while running campaigns and holding office over the last 26 years.

He first ran for the Maine House as a Republican in 2000, reported the Associated Press. After losing that race, Jackson returned two years later as an independent and won.

Jackson joined the Democrat Party in 2004 and eventually rose to become president of the Maine Senate, noted the AP.

According to Project Vote Smart, Jackson received perfect ratings from Maine Right to Life in 2003 and 2010.

He also voted for a 24-hour abortion waiting period in 2011 and legislation requiring physicians to provide additional information before performing an abortion in 2013, reported the Portland Press Herald.

In the 2012 Project Vote Smart Political Courage questionnaire, Jackson said abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape or incest, even when the mother’s life was endangered.

But along the way, he also received a 100% rating from the Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund in 2006, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and for the organization’s 2021–2022 legislative scorecard.

Similarly, Jackson voted against same-sex marriage in 2009.

Five years later, while seeking a Democrat congressional nomination, he called it “the worst vote I ever took,” according to the Press Herald.

“Here are these people that had fought to get marriage equality and I was the only one to vote against it,” he said with regret, reported the Press Herald.

During his 2026 gubernatorial campaign, he presented himself as a supporter of abortion and cited his more recent record with Planned Parenthood in response to attack ads claiming his support for abortion was weak.

“Mainers just can’t trust Troy Jackson on abortion,” one ad said, pointing to his previous perfect scores from right-to-life groups.

Jackson campaigned as a Bernie Sanders-style progressive in the governor’s race.

Despite the high-profile endorsement from Sanders, Jackson only secured 29% of the vote in the third runoff where he was finally eliminated, according to tabulations by Ballotpedia.

He supports Medicare for all and has called for eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

While Sanders backed Jackson’s recent gubernatorial campaign, a Sanders-founded group recently endorsed his Senate bid, reported The Hill.

As far his own explanation for changes over the years, Jackson told the New York Times, “I was always conflicted. I had a hard time getting to a place I felt comfortable. But as time went on, I had a lot of conversations with people.”

Photo credit: Troy Jackson for Maine website