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American missionary freed 9 months after jihadist kidnapping in West Africa

An American Christian missionary kidnapped by jihadists in West Africa has been released after more than nine months in captivity.

Kevin Rideout was taken from outside his home in Niamey, Niger…

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An American Christian missionary kidnapped by jihadists in West Africa has been released after more than nine months in captivity.

Kevin Rideout was taken from outside his home in Niamey, Niger on Oct. 21, 2025. Christian mission organization SIM International confirmed Rideout is currently in good health in the care of U.S. officials. He’ll soon reunite with his wife Krista, his children and his extended family.

SIM International expressed deep gratitude for the prayers and support offered around the world while Rideout was in captivity. The organization asks the public to respect the family’s privacy while they reconnect after their long time apart.

President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social Friday morning, celebrating the missionary’s release.

“I am proud to announce that Kevin Rideout, a wonderful Christian Missionary, is back in United States Custody,” Trump posted. “Kevin was kidnapped by Jihadi terrorists in West Africa — The epicenter of Islamist terrorism, where there have been more deadly attacks in the past year than anywhere else on Earth. Kevin, the United States of America looks forward to welcoming you HOME. Glad to have helped!”

(Image credit: SIM International)

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