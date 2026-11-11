‘America the Beautiful’ documentary narrated by Kelsey Grammer hits 70 theaters

(The Daily Signal) – A new documentary is set to showcase America’s landscapes as a “love letter” to the country in its 250th anniversary year.

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(The Daily Signal) – A new documentary is set to showcase America’s landscapes as a “love letter” to the country in its 250th anniversary year.

The 40-minute film “America the Beautiful” premieres Nov. 11 across more than 70 theaters nationwide. Narrated by award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, it shows America “from sea to shining sea” and trace the history of America’s conservation efforts, beginning with President Theodore Roosevelt.

“As we’re celebrating the 250th, this entire year, we wanted to create something that reminds us of what makes this country so extraordinary,” Antoinetta Monteleone, CEO of Mission Partners Entertainment Group, said, “from these coastlines, these mountains, these wonderful breathtaking landscapes—it’s really a love letter to this country.”

Monteleone said the film will be shown in fulldome theaters and on giant screens.

“The scale of these screens, several stories high, you really do feel immersed,” Monteleone said. “I think it will give people a greater appreciation of the amazing preservation to date of these landscapes and natural wonders.”

Audiences will view American landmarks such as the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park. The native wildlife species, including formerly endangered American bison and bald eagles, feature as prominent examples of preservation efforts.

“I hope that the audience walks out feeling inspired and proud of the natural beauty of the country,” Monteleone said, “and hopefully sparks a bit of curiosity, maybe encourages them to go out to some national parks they’ve never been to, explore nature in general, and maybe just get them inspired and wanting to do a little more to protect our natural world.”

The documentary explores the history of American conservation—from Roosevelt establishing the U.S. Forest Service, to the foundation of wildlife management, to modern no-till farming methods that preserve soil fertility.

“I think it is important,” Monteleone said, “that we continue those efforts that Teddy Roosevelt and others have done before us to protect these natural wonders.”

The film highlights modern conservationist figures such as Roosevelt’s great-great-grandson Simon Roosevelt, who calls for Americans to continue to steward their country’s land responsibly.

“Just as new life enlivens nature and beautifies this country year after year,” Roosevelt said, “you who cherish and revive the wild will enrich the lives of your children and your children’s children.”

The film is available for limited screening until Nov. 25. Select venues allow free admission for veterans on Nov. 11.

Additional information on participating theaters and film details can be found on the film’s website.

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/@missionpartnersent)