Allie Beth Stuckey launches a new space for Christian women and moms

(The Daily Signal) – Allie Beth Stuckey is a Christian, wife and mother, bestselling author, podcast host, a leader to hundreds of thousands of Christian conservative women, and now the founder of…

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(The Daily Signal) – Allie Beth Stuckey is a Christian, wife and mother, bestselling author, podcast host, a leader to hundreds of thousands of Christian conservative women, and now the founder of a new app. In January 2025, speaking at a pro-life conference in Washington, D.C., she had an idea that after nearly two years of work has come to fruition: ana kate, a cycle and pregnancy tracking app that’s “unapologetically for women and for life.”

While she and her husband were thinking about baby number four, she thought about all of the apps she had used before that “are at very best ideologically neutral if you can find one of those, but usually hostile to the Christian worldview,” she told the Daily Signal.

She continued, explaining that many of the apps on the market “will tell you how to obtain an abortion,” and “give you very sterilized, euphemistic language for what actually happens in an abortion.” Some of the most popular apps are pro-LGBTQ and “use gender neutral language like pregnant person, person with a period,” she said.

“A lot of them are working in cahoots with Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ organizations to push that very specific worldview,” Stuckey continued.

Her question: “Why do women, Christian women, in the most intimate and joyful, sometimes confusing times of our lives, like why do we have to be the ones to jump through all of these language hoops, and even to wonder are these apps scientifically accurate?”

This is what led her to create ana kate, a space and a home for Christian women to go to that is “unashamed in defining a woman, loving babies, and offering biblical encouragement and community.”

With scientifically backed tracking, a Christian community and prayer board, and direct access to like-minded practitioners, users can seek medical advice, spiritual comfort, and community.

While Stuckey brought the idea and the concept, she sought guidance from like-minded technological experts, engineers, and practitioners to bring her vision to life. She stressed to the Daily Signal the importance to her that it was created entirely by real people.

“I wanted to make sure that all of this stuff is scientifically, medically accurate,” she said. That is why she reached out to experts, including the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, AAPLOG, to share their wisdom and insight for a “longstanding alliance.”

“I’m just very thankful that we have so many that have been willing to lend their feedback and insight over the past two years,” she told the Daily Signal.

One of her favorite features is the prayer board.

“I think that this is not just unique, of course, for cycle tracking apps, but it’s just unique in general that there is this world of like-minded women who are sharing very vulnerable things, if they choose to,” she said.

Users can, if they choose, submit prayer requests to the ana kate community. If you pray for someone, you can let them know, then you get notified on updates and are “able to praise God with that person,” she said.

“We know as Christians, the Book of James says the prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working. And so, this is a really powerful forum that I can’t take credit for. It’s really just bringing together the faithfulness of so many Christians who are willing to bear one another’s burdens, and I love that we got to include that in this app,” Stuckey said.

Another feature is a directory of practitioners of all kinds, from doulas to midwives, chiropractors, nutritionists, biblical counselors, and OB-GYNs. Users can connect with women’s health professionals to meet via telehealth or in person in their area.

“We’ve already heard from many practitioners that they’ve gotten clients from the app, which is amazing because it’s only been out a couple weeks,” Stuckey told the Daily Signal.

“We want there to be hundreds of practitioners from every field who are represented on this app, so that women can have so many options in their area, and that’s growing,” she continued.

The app already has over 10,000 downloads and was No. 6 on Apple’s Health & Fitness chart on Apple’s App Store.