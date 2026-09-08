Air travel remains steady despite Iran war, economic jitters as Trump pushes aviation overhaul

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Americans continued packing airports throughout the summer despite war-driven fuel costs, rising airfares and economic uncertainty, as the Trump administration…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Americans continued packing airports throughout the summer despite war-driven fuel costs, rising airfares and economic uncertainty, as the Trump administration moved ahead with a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s aging air traffic control system.

The resilience of air travel suggested Americans were reluctant to give up flying even as the Iran war raised transportation costs and inflation remained elevated. The continued demand came as President Donald Trump’s administration poured billions into modernizing aviation infrastructure and sought additional funding to replace aging technology across the country.

Airlines entered the summer facing a sharp increase in fuel costs caused by the Iran war, with industry group Airlines for America warning in May that carriers faced roughly $24 billion in additional fuel expenses in 2026. The group said airlines were absorbing much of the increase while cutting some routes and frequencies, retiring less-efficient aircraft and raising fares or fees where necessary.

Nevertheless, those pressures failed to crush demand. Airlines for America described U.S. travel demand as “record-breaking” in July , while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects more than 17 million travelers to pass through airport checkpoints between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 during the Labor Day travel period.

Travelers also continued flying despite paying considerably more to do so. Airline fares increased 2.2% in July and were 25.5% higher than a year earlier, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data .

The sustained demand stood in contrast to the disruption the Iran war inflicted on aviation elsewhere. Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s largest international hubs, plunged more than 30% during the first half of 2026 as the conflict forced airlines to cancel, reroute and reschedule flights, Reuters reported .

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has meanwhile accelerated an effort to rebuild the infrastructure handling America’s heavy air traffic.

Congress provided the Department of Transportation (DOT) with $12.5 billion to modernize the air traffic control system, funding more than 10,000 modernization projects across the country. The administration has sought billions more from Congress to complete the overhaul.

“To support your industry during this busy travel season, our Administration … invested $12.5 billion to modernize American air travel,” Trump said during a meeting with travel industry executives Wednesday. “Secretary Duffy is going back to Congress because he wants to be able to modernize the safety equipment at airports.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already begun replacing decades-old equipment with new radios, fiber-optic connections, radars and electronic flight strips. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that the agency had installed its 100th Surface Awareness Initiative system , technology designed to allow controllers to track aircraft and vehicles around airports in real time.

The administration has also focused on the air traffic controller shortage. The FAA hired more than 2,000 controller candidates after accelerating recruitment and training, the Daily Caller previously reported.

The overhaul comes as aviation officials prepare for even greater strain on the system. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in August that flight traffic could double over the next two decades, making investments in controllers, communications and airport technology increasingly important as Americans continue taking to the skies.