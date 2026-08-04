AG nominee Blanche advances

(The Center Square) – Todd Blanche’s nomination to be United States attorney general on Tuesday was advanced by a Senate committee.

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(The Center Square) – Todd Blanche’s nomination to be United States attorney general on Tuesday was advanced by a Senate committee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a 12-10 vote, advanced Blanche’s nomination to the Senate floor after an extended controversy over various aspects of his candidacy.

Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., approved Blanche’s nomination after expressing intense skepticism due to a nearly $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund the Department of Justice unveiled in May. In a joint statement Monday, Cornyn and Tillis said they had the written documentation they sought from the Department of Justice.

The fund, born out of a settlement between second-term Republican President Donald Trump and the IRS over the leak of his tax returns, was meant to support victims of political persecution. The president repeatedly floated using the fund to compensate individuals who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Blanche said the fund was “dead” during his confirmation hearing. However, Cornyn and Tillis demanded he issue an order in writing assuring them that the fund would not be resurrected.

Tillis and Cornyn celebrated Blanche’s willingness to issue the order, which they said gave them assurances to vote for him.

“They’ve been consistent about their assertion on behalf of the United States of America that weaponization is dead, and of course, I expect them to live up to that in any future litigation,” Cornyn said. “Given this agreement with Mr. Blanche, I expect the department to live up to to this in future litigation.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, applauded Cornyn and Tillis for their work obtaining a written order from the Department of Justice.

“It’s just common sense what Tillis and Cornyn are asking out of the executive branch of government, and I don’t think it should have taken as long as it did to get resolved,” Grassley said. “It’s just a crime that it took so long to work out such a common sense thing.”

However, Democratic senators said the Justice Department’s order was not enough to block the fund. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the fund could go forward because it was not signed by any of the parties in the lawsuit, including Trump.

“The parties could still sue to enforce the agreement, and the cop beaters fund could easily be revived with a new order from a justice 15 minutes after Blanche is confirmed as attorney general,” Durbin said.

Senators also expressed concerns over Blanche’s ability to distance himself from Trump’s demands.

“Mr. Blanche continues to operate as the president’s personal lawyer, treating the Justice Department like a law firm serving one client,” Durbin said. “The president has made it clear clear he plans to keep Mr. Blanche in place as acting attorney general. A damning comment on his capacity to honorably serve in this role.”

Trump floated pulling Blanche’s nomination while it was on hold due to concerns held by Cornyn and Tillis. Cornyn lost the March GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate and Tillis announced in June 2025 he would not run for reelection.

“We will rue the day that we let this man have this much power under such a corrupt president,” Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., said during the committee hearing.

The nomination will head to the Senate floor, likely in the next several days, to affirm Blanche’s nomination to the attorney general post. If confirmed, he would be the successor to Pam Bondi.