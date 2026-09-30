After tech summit, Trump floats AI committee as industry signs safety accord

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump said he is thinking of forming a committee for policing artificial intelligence.

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(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump said he is thinking of forming a committee for policing artificial intelligence.

He spoke to reporters after eating lunch with top tech executives, administration officials, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“There’s going to be a tremendous self-policing aspect” with respect to AI, Trump said. “We’re also thinking about forming a committee of sorts where we put maybe 10 people on that committee. It could be from that group, so that we can, so the committee can watch over the whole enterprise.”

Trump has previously called for creating an “AI Force.” He said he is “very close” to a decision on an AI czar and will announce the candidate in the next three to four days.

​Johnson ​said that AI ​executives ​signed an “accord” on ​AI ​standards at the ‌meeting.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the goal is to “give the American people and our customers confidence that the technology works in the way that we intend.”

“Every company is building something that’s a little bit different,” he said. “But I think what we can all agree on is that the American public and our customers want to know that what we’re building is working in the way that we all intend.”

He said they had drafted a “set of principles and commitments around building robust internal controls and detecting if there are any issues with the technology, coupled with multiple layers of of auditing and controls, starting with internal risk review, external auditors and evaluators, and agreeing that we’re going to have all of our boards of directors independently review the reports that come from the auditors.”

Zuckerberg said this is just a start.

“The idea isn’t that this is the only thing that we will ever do,” he said. “It is that this is a start and an accord that the whole industry can come to. And I was very proud to have that discussion with a number of our colleagues who I think are running great companies.”

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said the tech leaders agreed “being a leader in America in AI is the most important thing for national security.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/X/The White House)