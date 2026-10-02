WATCH: ‘Adoption is a wonderful option’: St. Louis man discovers his biological father is singer Michael McDonald

Michael Goessling, 58, said the journey to the discovery…

A St. Louis man who was adopted as an infant has discovered that his biological father is five-time Grammy Award winner Michael McDonald.

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A St. Louis man who was adopted as an infant has discovered that his biological father is five-time Grammy Award winner Michael McDonald.

Michael Goessling, 58, said the journey to the discovery began when he was contacted by a half brother who had taken a DNA test.

“Always knew I was adopted,” Goessling told KMOV. “Had a wonderful childhood. I could not pick two finer folks to raise me.”

McDonald, best known as a member of the Doobie Brothers, said he carried guilt for decades over not knowing what happened to his son, who was conceived when McDonald was 14, but was overjoyed to learn Goessling had a wonderful childhood.

“The real rock stars in this story are his adoptive parents,” McDonald said. “It’s an amazing tribute to the fact that adoption is a wonderful option.”

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This is one of the most amazing stories you’ll sea this year. Adopted Man discovers his biological father is… MICHAEL MCDONALD! Thanks to KFYR TV for reporting. #YachtRockRadio #YachtRock pic.twitter.com/qLekbjcP8v — Yacht Rock Radio (@yachtrockradio) October 1, 2026

(Image credit: Screenshot/First Alert 4)