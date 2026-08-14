Accused WWII Memorial vandal in custody, Pirro says

(The Daily Signal) – A suspect is in custody for allegedly vandalizing the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said…

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(The Daily Signal) – A suspect is in custody for allegedly vandalizing the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Friday.

Melissa L. Farris faces two felony charges of depredation against property of the United States and destruction of veterans’ memorials, carrying penalties of up to ten years in prison.

“Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom. Those Americans include my father and grandfather,” Pirro stated in a post on X.

Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom. Those Americans include my father and grandfather.



This morning, we are filing two felony charges, Depredation Against Property of the… pic.twitter.com/7EQxGWtdue — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) August 14, 2026

The memorial was found vandalized on Thursday, with a fountain bubbling over with suds and “Clean hands Dirty $” painted on one surface, according to Reuters.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning threatened action against the vandals.

“Our beautiful World War II Memorial was just hit by Spray Painting Vandals,” Trump wrote Friday in a Truth Social post. “THERE CAN BE NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II. First the Reflecting Pool, now this.”

“We are on their trail! Where do these animals come from???” the president stated.

Dedicated in 2004, the memorial features 56 granite pillars around the edge of an elliptical plaza on the National Mall as a monument to the 400,000 Americans who died and 16 million who served in the armed forces during the conflict, according to the National Park Service.

“The vandalism that occurred is an utter disgrace and will not be tolerated,” the Interior Department, which oversees the National Park Service, said in a statement. “Our U.S. Park Police are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The public should know we will find the person responsible for this disgusting act.”

The Friends of the National WWII Memorial, a nonprofit group dedicated to preserving the memorial, called the vandalism “unacceptable,” saying the memorial was a “sacred place of remembrance.”

“There are many places in our country for expression, debate, and disagreement. A national memorial honoring those who served and those who never returned home should never be used as a canvas for vandalism,” the Friends said in a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.

(Image credit: X/@USAttyPirro)