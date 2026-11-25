Opponents of school choice often warn that private school scholarships drain rural public schools, but numbers from North Carolina tell a different story.

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Opponents of school choice often warn that private school scholarships drain rural public schools, but numbers from North Carolina tell a different story.

In rural Ashe County, scholarships for 40 school choice students are projected to total about $233,000 this school year, while Ashe County Schools is set to receive roughly $23.5 million in state funding.

The scholarships amount to about 1% of the district’s state allotment, according to a Carolina Journal analysis. The district also received $1.64 million in supplemental funding for small counties last year – about seven times the projected scholarship total.

Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, has argued that the program shifts resources away from rural schools. “North Carolina’s rural families are losing their tax dollars that could go to strengthen their public schools that are instead going to parents in Wake and Mecklenburg counties to send their kids to private schools,” he said when proposing to phase out the program in April.

Dianne Eldreth, an Ashe County school board member, similarly said this fall that school choice was “taking money away from our rural counties that we would have to use to support public education.”

Scholarship spending varies by county

Ashe County has relatively few Opportunity Scholarship recipients, but it is not the only rural county in the program. Projected scholarships in Wilson and Nash counties total about 9% and 7% of their public school districts’ state allotments, respectively, Carolina Journal found.

Opportunity Scholarships range from $3,574 to $7,942 – below the roughly $14,000 in average spending per public school student, which includes state, local and federal funding.

North Carolina established the Opportunity Scholarship Program in 2013 and expanded eligibility to all families in the 2024-25 school year.

A student’s move to a private school does not immediately reduce the former district’s state funding. North Carolina funds districts based on the previous year’s enrollment. If enrollment falls, a district’s funding can decline in a later year. A 2024 state analysis projected a $45,405 reduction for Ashe County Schools in 2025-26.

Statewide, most scholarship recipients did not attend a North Carolina public school the year before receiving an award. Of the 106,704 recipients in 2025-26, 12,252 – about 11.5% – had been enrolled in a North Carolina public school the previous year.

Despite those efforts, criticism continues.

“State government can do all it can to minimize the impacts of enrollment changes, and they have, and school districts will still say they are losing money,” Robert Luebke, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, told Carolina Journal. “Don’t believe them: they aren’t.”

Lawmakers oppose school choice

Stein and other Democrats have sought to limit the state program. House Democrats introduced legislation in May to reduce its funding and spend the money on other priorities, including teacher pay and child care. State Rep. Phil Rubin, D-Wake, called the scholarships “a transfer of wealth from our rural counties to private schools in Raleigh and Charlotte.”

The North Carolina State Board of Education asked lawmakers Nov. 4 to halt new Opportunity Scholarship awards and redirect funding to public schools.

At the same time, North Carolina joined the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit after Republican legislators overrode Stein’s veto. The Senate’s override in June made it the 31st state to join the program.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, eligible taxpayers can claim a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for qualifying donations to scholarship-granting organizations, or a combined $3,400 for married couples filing jointly.

As school choice expands, opponents are expected to continue challenging it. The Ashe County figures challenge their claims about its effects on rural schools.

“Rural and urban districts have been saying for years that they are losing money because of the Opportunity Scholarship Program and school choice,” Luebke said. “It’s a false narrative.”