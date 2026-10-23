82-year-old Democrat state senator charged in marijuana scheme

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Louise Lucas and three relatives are among seven defendants charged in a Virginia operation federal prosecutors say involves marijuana and money laundering in an…

Share



(The Center Square) – State Sen. Louise Lucas and three relatives are among seven defendants charged in a Virginia operation federal prosecutors say involves marijuana and money laundering in an effort to build family wealth.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday in Norfolk that all seven defendants were in federal custody after being arrested or surrendering. They include the 82-year-old Lucas, her daughters Lisa Lucas-Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb, and her grandson Ryan Eichelberger.

Blanche said his understanding was that Lucas surrendered Thursday morning. She was to appear before a magistrate later in the day. A federal grand jury returned the eight-count indictment Oct. 14.

The indictment describes a Feb. 9, 2026, phone call in which prosecutors say Lucas discussed pending marijuana legislation and the possibility of an associate receiving a license and sharing proceeds with her.

“This is our last chance at generational wealth,” Lucas said, according to the indictment. “I’ve got too old to not be greedy.”

FBI Director Kash Patel described an estimated $4.5 million scheme spanning five years in the Justice Department’s written release. At the news conference, he said its purposes included creating generational wealth, expanding the operation with drug proceeds and steering marijuana licenses toward entities in which members had financial interests.

On social media, Lucas wrote, “Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother. I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back, and I’m not stopping now.”

Lucas won election to the state Senate in November 1991 and has remained for 34 years. She’s been president pro tempore the last six.

Prosecutors say Lucas directed what they call the “Lucas Enterprise,” arranged marijuana purchases and distribution, supervised money laundering and used her political influence to demand and accept a bribe.

According to the Justice Department, Lucas paid $750,000 in August 2022 for full ownership of a shell company tied to an associate’s expected recreational marijuana license. Prosecutors say she failed to disclose the interest, received a partial repayment at her Capitol complex office and discussed the associate’s license qualifications with officials depending on receiving a bribery payment.

Lucas, a Portsmouth Democrat not on the ballot this fall, faces five counts involving racketeering conspiracy, marijuana distribution conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, honest services fraud conspiracy and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Other defendants face additional firearms and wire fraud charges. Lucas is not charged with those offenses.

“The charges listed in the indictment reflect the alleged behavior of a public servant who put her own financial interests before the people she was elected to serve,” Blanche said.

Lucas has served in the Senate since 1992 and as president pro tempore since 2020. She chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

In a statement released Thursday, Lucas said, “I will not be intimidated. I will not be bullied. And I will not back down.”

Lucas did not respond directly to The Center Square’s request for comment before publication.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell called the allegations serious and urged restraint, saying Lucas is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Asked about accusations of political payback, Blanche said the investigation began before President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The case follows the FBI’s May 6 searches in Portsmouth, previously reported by The Center Square. DOJ said agents recovered marijuana and firearms at The Cannabis Outlet and The CBD Shoppe.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Louise Lucas website)