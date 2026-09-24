2 worship songs crack Billboard Hot 100 in rare feat for Christian music 

Christian music is growing, and a pair of new worship songs on the Billboard Hot 100 underscores that trend, marking only the second time in 12 years that two faith-centric songs – outside the…

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Christian music is growing, and a pair of new worship songs on the Billboard Hot 100 underscores that trend, marking only the second time in 12 years that two faith-centric songs – outside the holiday season – have appeared simultaneously on the chart.

God I’m Just So Grateful by Elevation Worship and Chandler Moore climbed one spot to No. 90 on the Hot 100 for the week ending Sept. 26, while Washed by Elevation Rhythm debuted at No. 97. The Hot 100 is Billboard’s flagship mainstream chart, ranking the most popular songs in the U.S. across all genres, including country, rock and hip-hop.

It’s traditionally rare for two Christian songs to appear on the Hot 100 at the same time – but with the genre’s recent growth, it may be becoming a little more common.

Just last year, Brandon Lake’s Hard Fought Hallelujah and Forrest Frank’s Your Way’s Better shared space on the Hot 100 – representing the first time since 2015 that two Christian songs outside the holiday season, and not counting Kanye West’s brief foray into Christian music, had appeared on the chart simultaneously.

The growth of Christian music isn’t just anecdotal – the numbers back it up.

Music data company Luminate reported that Christian/Gospel on-demand audio streaming in the U.S. jumped 18.5% in 2025 compared to the previous year, outpacing the 4.6% growth for U.S. streaming overall. Spotify reported in 2024 that Christian/Gospel streaming had grown 30% in the U.S. over the previous year and 50% over five years.

Josh Holiday of Elevation Rhythm pointed to that growing appetite for faith-centered music this summer as Washed was climbing Billboard’s Christian charts.

“We did not begin with a strategy to chase a No. 1; we began as a family of young people who loved Jesus, loved the Church and wanted to use what was in our hands to serve people,” Holiday said. “To see these songs travel beyond the rooms where they were first written is humbling. It feels like confirmation that people are still hungry for songs that are honest, full of faith and made for real life. The milestone is meaningful, but it is not the destination.”

Before 2025, the last two Christian songs outside the holiday season that appeared simultaneously on the Hot 100 were NEEDTOBREATHE’s Brother, featuring Gavin DeGraw, and Jordan Smith’s Great Is Thy Faithfulness (2015).

In the years that followed, several faith-centric songs broke through individually, but without a second Christian song alongside them on the chart. They include Avril Lavigne’s Head Above Water (2018), NF’s Let You Down (2018), and Lauren Daigle’s You Say (2019).