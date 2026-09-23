19 sex crime suspects arrested in Kansas during joint operation

The bureau partnered with other law enforcement agencies to target people buying…

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested 19 sex crime suspects during a two-day sting operation.

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The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested 19 sex crime suspects during a two-day sting operation.

The bureau partnered with other law enforcement agencies to target people buying or selling sex, as well as people intending to meet children for sexual acts, according to a press release Monday from the Riley County Police Department. The department joined with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department in the operation, which occurred Thursday and Friday.

All 19 suspects were arrested without incident. Victim advocacy services were offered to three potential victims of human trafficking. Officers also found and seized user-level narcotics during the operation.

“Thank you for all the hard work!!” one social media user commented on KBI’s post about the operation. “Prayers for the victims.”

“Thank you all for your hard work,” echoed a second. “I know I pray [every] night for God to help you save all these kids, women and men being tortured and sold. May God bless all you in law enforcement.”

Those arrested and booked into the Riley County Jail for electronic solicitation of a child and attempted aggravated human trafficking include:

Andrew David Green, 40, of Manhattan, Kansas

Gabriel Guaman-Martinez, 26, of Manhattan, Kansas

Scott Bradley Hamill, 40, of Lawrence, Kansas

Adam Lee Lang, 42, of Manhattan, Kansas

Gary Francis Lewison, 47, of Wamego, Kansas

Chris Alan McClanahan, 54, of Abilene, Kansas

Hawley Brock Douglas Needham, 32, of Manhattan, Kansas

James Cameron Nunley, 38, of Westmoreland, Kansas

Ezton Orozco-Agustin, 30, of Topeka, Kansas

Jose Guadalupe De Jesus Ortega, 37, of Manhattan, Kansas

Unnamed man, 29, of Lincoln, Nebraska

Those arrested and booked into the Geary County Jail for buying sexual relations and unlawful use of a communications facility include:

Devon C. Brown, 36, of North Chesterfield, Virginia

Milton A. Guerrero-Vargas, 23, of Fort Riley, Kansas

Bradley J. Moscou, 47, of Junction City, Kansas

Mohamed A. Rahim, 28, of Junction City, Kansas

Lamont K. Ray, 29, of Junction City, Kansas

Roscoe B. Richmond, 42, of Junction City, Kansas

Zia R. Segule, 40, of Fort Riley, Kansas

Holly J. Goss of Topeka, Kansas, was also arrested for selling sexual relations.

Formal charges against all listed suspects are still pending.