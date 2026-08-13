11 charged in decade-long scheme allegedly selling green cards through fake marriages to Chinese nationals

(The Daily Signal) – Federal prosecutors have charged 11 people with involvement in more than 1,000 fake marriages to gain legal status in the United States over the last decade.

Share



(The Daily Signal) – Federal prosecutors have charged 11 people with involvement in more than 1,000 fake marriages to gain legal status in the United States over the last decade.

The two-count indictment alleges that some foreign nationals paid as much as $100,000 to be in the sham marriages, according to the Justice Department. The scheme was primarily for Chinese nationals.

“This scheme was not a quick, fly-by-night operation, but rather a yearslong, multimillion-dollar cottage industry to criminally assist people who would not, or legally could not, otherwise become citizens of the United States,” Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters Wednesday. “The men and women who facilitated this scheme were all naturalized citizens, originally from China, and one green card holder.”

The attorney general added, “Not only are we protecting our physical borders from unlawful crossings, but we are also preventing immigration fraud schemes that are just another way to skirt the immigration laws of the United States.”

The 11 arrests occurred Wednesday morning. The indictment covers a period from at least 2016 through July 2026, with an investigation led by U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York.

“Today’s arrests have dismantled a central component of one of the largest marriage fraud schemes charged in United States history,” McDonald said.

However, the case covered alleged sham marriages arranged in other states as well, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. Marriages were also allegedly arranged abroad in China and the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

The network included alleged facilitators who oversaw the scheme and foreign-national customers; recruiters who found willing U.S. citizens; and assistants who prepared immigration paperwork, such as green card applications, for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The defendants were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration fraud. If convicted, they could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison. They were also each charged with one count of conspiracy to encourage the unlawful residence of aliens in the United States. If convicted, this crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The indictment alleges foreign nationals paid facilitators as much as approximately $100,000 for a sham marriage and assistance in obtaining lawful permanent resident status.

Facilitators allegedly paid participating U.S. citizens up to $30,000 and paid recruiters commissions of as much as approximately $5,000 for each citizen recruited, according to the Justice Department.

In total, the defendants and their co-conspirators recruited hundreds of U.S. citizens to enter into sham marriages, the Justice Department said.

According to the Justice Department, the defendants arrested Wednesday morning were: Amy Cheng, also known as “Amy Zhou,” 72, of Brooklyn, New York; Xiao Mei Chan, also known as “Carmen,” 64, of Queens, New York; Christine Lu, also known as “Lily,” 52, of Queens; Jing Yan Ye, also known as “Serene,” 43, of Staten Island, New York; Xiao Yan Chen, also known as “Anna,” 48, of Brooklyn; Gang Zheng, also known as “Michael” and “Mike,” 61, of Queens; Anthony Cheng, 47, of Staten Island; Michelle Duenas, 35, of Staten Island; Angela Duenas, 26, of Staten Island; Sigrid Cetino, 32, of Peekskill, New York; and Erika Johnson, 43, of Ossining, New York.